Atlanta Rapper Pastor Troy Hosts ‘Ballots & BBQ’ To Support Harris-Walz Campaign

Harris-Walz campaign recently hosted the “Ballots & BBQ” bringing together community members, local leaders, and special guest Atlanta Legend Rapper Pastor Troy to emphasize the importance of civic engagement and voter participation.

The event featured BBQ, music, and motivational speeches aimed at rallying support for the upcoming election.

Troy, who created the Georgia anthem “No Mo Play In Ga,” energized the crowd with his performance and passionately spoke about the critical role each individual plays in shaping their community through voting.

“This is a very important election, the most important one in my lifetime,” Pastor Troy said. “I encourage everyone to go out and vote. Our state has become pivotal in this election. I want all of us to get out and let our voices be heard.”

In 2020, President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by less than 12,000 votes. Democrats are hoping that Harris will be able to keep Georgia blue with early occurring until Nov. 1 and Election Day on Nov. 5.

Pastor Troy Key highlights included:

– Engaging Performances: Pastor Troy captivated attendees with his dynamic presence and message about empowerment and the significance of making one’s voice heard at the polls.

– Early Voter Registration Drives: Participants had the opportunity to check their voting status, ensuring that everyone is prepared for the upcoming election. Encouraging people to vote early and providing information where to early vote.

– Community Connections: Local leaders and grassroots organizations came together to share resources and encourage civic involvement.

