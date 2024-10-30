Digital Daily

Trump Seemingly Threatens Michelle Obama Over Her ‘Nasty’ Comments

Donald Trump seemingly issued a threat to former First Lady Michelle Obama following her recent criticism of the former president.

During an appearance at the Georgia Institute of Technology on Monday (October 28), Trump suggested Obama made a “big mistake” by being “nasty” to him.

“You know who was nasty to me? Michelle Obama,” Trump said. “She was really – ooooooh.”

The Republican nominee then said he’s “always tried to be so nice and respectful” to Obama despite spending years falsely accusing her husband of being born in Kenya and ineligible to be president.

“Oooooh! She opened up a little bit of a box. She opened up a little bit of something,” Trump said. “She was nasty, whooo.”

“Shouldn’t be that way. That was a big mistake she made,” he added.

Trump’s comments follow Obama’s speech in Michigan on Saturday (October 26).

“I hope you’ll forgive me if I’m a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump’s gross incompetence, while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn,” Obama said.

“I hope that you’ll forgive me if I’m a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slum lord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse,” she added.

In an X, formerly Twitter, post, Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign shared footage of Trump’s response to Obama, calling it an “unhinged rant” against the former first lady that suggested he was “seeking retribution.”

Watch below.

