The Carr Report: Men teaching men

I recently posted an engagement meme on Facebook posing this question, “Men who are 30 and older, please give one piece of advice to men that are 18-29.” Many men replied with some thought-provoking comments. I believe our younger men can benefit from their insights.

Life is a complex journey, filled with challenges, opportunities and crossroads. Often, the best guidance comes from those who have already traversed similar paths. Below are their comments:

Financial Stability and Building a Secure Future

Invest Wisely, Invest Early: The recurring theme here emphasizes the importance of financial planning. “Get into stocks and investments,” Manny advises, highlighting the potential for long-term wealth accumulation. David advocates for permanent life insurance as a financial safety net. “The average cost of a funeral is 10K and will probably double soon! I got 50K when I was 23 for $25 a month. Now at 58, 50K would cost around $400 a month!”

Jason emphasizes the importance of a solid retirement plan, suggesting contributions to 401(k) or 403(b) plans. “Yearly checkups. Learn a trade. Put money in 401k or 403b for retirement,” he says. Reese encourages homeownership, recognizing its potential for building equity and stability. “Stop renting and buy a house,” he advises.

Personal Development: Building Character and Skills

Prioritize Education and Skills: Harold underscores the value of owning rather than renting, pursuing a career rather than just a job, and mastering a skill. “Don’t rent, own. Don’t get a job, get a career. Wear a condom. Don’t get married until your late 30s,” he advises. Michael echoes the importance of skilled trades, noting their consistent demand. “Look into trades. Not all careers come from a college degree and skilled trades are always in demand,” he says. Robert emphasizes the significance of continuous learning and career advancement. “Push your education as far as you can, then push yourself in your career. If you do this early in your 40s, you will be in cruise control. And invest into your retirement soon as you start working, Social Security may not be around for you,” he advises.

Cultivating Relationships and Building a Foundation

Building a Solid Foundation: Chris highlights the importance of self-reliance and establishing a strong personal foundation before committing to a long-term relationship. “Get your own SOLID foundation before locking it down with a woman,” he shares. Chivas emphasizes responsible parenthood, urging caution and thoughtful consideration in choosing partners. “Please don’t spread your seed around and watch who you have children with,” he warns. Tommy advises patience and commitment in relationships, stressing the importance of building trust and mutual respect. “Love takes patience. Show your worth and commitment in a relationship and she will give you gratitude in return,” he suggests.

Health and Wellness: Taking Care of Yourself

Prioritize Physical and Mental Well-being: Adrian and Corey emphasize the importance of regular physical checkups and responsible alcohol consumption. “Have annual physicals,” Adrian advises. “Limit your alcohol consumption!” Corey adds. Maurice’s poignant advice, “Keep living,” serves as a reminder to embrace life and find joy in the present moment.

Spiritual and Moral Compass

Seek Guidance and Ethical Living: Kareem and Vic emphasize the importance of faith and aligning one’s life with moral principles. “Learn the Bible then always do right by GOD!” Kareem urges. Vic advises, “But seek ye first the kingdom of GOD, and His righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” They both advocate for seeking guidance from spiritual sources and living a life guided by ethical values.

Navigating the Emotional Landscape

Emotional Intelligence and Patience: Paul cautions against acting on impulsive emotions, emphasizing the importance of rational decision-making. “Do not act on emotion,” he advises. Damon W. offers a hopeful message, reminding us that difficult times will eventually pass. “It will get better,” he says. Jim emphasizes the importance of patience, encouraging us to cultivate understanding and practice it in our daily lives. “Learn to UNDERSTAND PATIENCE, then APPLY your understanding PATIENTLY!” he shares.

The Power of Purpose and Self-Reliance

Discover Your Passion and Take Action: Shawn urges individuals to tap into their purpose and pursue their passions. He highlights the importance of starting early and consistently pursuing their goals. “Tap into your Purpose! Find what you want to do for a career and go for it. Early and often,” he advises. Hope underscores the importance of saving money for the future, emphasizing financial preparedness. “Save your money now,” he says.

Integrity and Responsibility: Cleveland’s advice for successful criminals underscores the importance of ethical choices even in challenging circumstances. He emphasizes the power of redemption and using past mistakes as a catalyst for positive change. “If you’re a successful criminal, stack your money. Don’t make it a career. Stop while you are ahead. That dirty money can help you live a clean life,” he shares.

Additional Insights

Bernard: “Put God first! It is important to have a strong spiritual foundation to get you through the trials and tribulations of life. Budgeting, Lust, Greed, Balance, Temptations, Love, Career, etc.”

This compilation of advice comes from men from all walks of life with varying experiences. All of whom are successful in their own right. It emphasizes the importance of financial responsibility, personal growth, healthy relationships and moral grounding. The journey of life is complex, and while there are no guaranteed formulas for success, these perspectives provide valuable guidance for navigating life’s challenges and maximizing its opportunities.

(Damon Carr, Money Coach can be reached @ 412-216-1013 or visit his website @ www.damonmoneycoach.com)

