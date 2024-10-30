Black Excellence Brunch Hosts Atlanta Event Celebrating Visionary Black Women

Black Excellence Brunch, founded by cultural curator, entrepreneur and activist Trell Thomas, proudly announces a dynamic new partnership with Black Girls Rock! and Black Lives Matter. This collaboration will honor Black women’s groundbreaking achievements across industries, gathering community leaders, tastemakers, and influential figures to celebrate empowerment, connection, and cultural impact.

The brunch, set for Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 12:00 PM in Atlanta, will recognize extraordinary women, including Beverly Bond, the visionary founder of Black Girls Rock! Bond’s work in uplifting Black women, has ignited a global movement of empowerment, advocacy and inspiration. Additionally, a special honoree will be in attendance, adding to the excitement and significance of this event. The address will be provided upon confirmation of coverage and attendance.

“I’m always excited to celebrate Black women when celebrating Black excellence,” so doing this brunch, highlighting Black women who rock, was a no-brainer to me. Additionally, with the election upon us, it is equally important to help get out the Vote and make sure that our community knows their value and the value of their voice” shared Trell Thomas, Founder of Black Excellence Brunch.

In August of 2018, communications professional Trell Thomas decided to create a community celebrating black professionals’ excellence. The Black Excellence Brunch isn’t just an event, it’s a movement. The Black Excellence Brunch series reimagines the tradition of “Sunday dinners”, transforming them into a platform where Black culture, history, and excellence are celebrated in all forms. What started as a local gathering has grown into a global celebration, from the iconic landscapes of Martha’s Vineyard and the vibrant streets of Ghana to the Southeast lawn of the White House. Each brunch is a powerful reminder of the Black community’s enduring legacy, honoring the past while inspiring the future. To follow the Black Excellence Brunch, visit @BlackExcellenceBrunch.

