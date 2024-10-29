One Musicfest Highlights Culture With Earth, Wind & Fire, GloRilla, Nelly, Jill Scott And More

For 15 years, One Musicfest has stood as the preeminent music festival in Atlanta. This year’s event, held at Central Park in midtown Atlanta, continued to spark unforgettable experiences with headlining acts such as Earth, Wind & Fire, Jill Scott, Gunna, Nelly, and more.

Here’s a breakdown.

Earth, Wind & Fire Brings Family Reunion Vibes

On night one of OMF, Earth, Wind & Fire hit the stage as the sun set on Atlanta. The legendary group performed classic songs such as “Let’s Grove,” “Reasons,” and “Boogie Wonderland.” During the performance of “September,” the group turned the festival into a family reunion as hundreds in the crowd danced the Electric Slide in unison.

In Case You Forgot, Nelly Has The Hits

The St. Louis native reminded festivalgoers of his extensive catalogue by performing hits “Country Grammar,” “Air Force Ones,” “Ride With Me,” and “Hot In Herre.” He also brought out special guests such as Jermaine Dupri, Big Gipp, Murphy Lee, Chingy, and J-Kwon.

GloRilla And Latto Set The Stage For Women In Hip-Hop

Women rappers have taken over hip-hop. GloRilla and Latto both proved that ladies are first with separate sets at OMF. Latto replaced Cardi B as the headlining act on day one, performing songs such as “Big Mama,” “Put It On The Floor Again,” and “B From Da Souf.” GloRilla hit the stage on day two, continuing momentum from the recent release of her acclaimed debut album “Glorious.” She performed songs “Yeah Glo,” “Whatchu Know About Me,” and “F.N.F.” GloRilla also surprised fans with special guest T-Pain.

Atlanta Rappers Continue To Shine

Atlanta rappers continued to shine at OMF. Artists who hit the stage over the weekend include Big Boi, Killer Mike, T.I., 2 Chainz, Young Dro, Crime Mob, YoungBloodz, Travis Porter, Lil Scrappy, Trillville, and the Eastside Boys.

