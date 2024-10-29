Bad Bunny Backs Harris After Comedian Makes Racist Jokes At Trump Rally

Photo: Getty Images

Bad Bunny has thrown his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris after a comedian made racist jokes about Latinos and Puerto Rico at a campaign rally for Donald Trump.

On Sunday (October 27), comedian Tony Hinchcliffe mocked Latinos during preprogramming for Trump’s rally in Madison Square Garden, per NBC News.

“These Latinos, they love making babies, too. Just know that they do,” Hinchcliffe quipped. “There’s no pulling out. They don’t do that. They come inside, just like they did to our country.”

The comedian then took aim at Puerto Rico, calling it a “floating island of garbage.”

“There’s a lot going on. I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” Hinchcliffe said.

Hinchcliffe also joked about how he and one of his Black “buddies” “carved watermelons” together.

Following Hinchcliffe’s remarks, Bad Bunny shared a video on Instagram to his 45 million followers of Harris saying, “There’s so much at stake in this election for Puerto Rican voters and for Puerto Rico.”

“I will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do when Puerto Rico needed a caring and a competent leader,” Harris said in another clip shared by the artist.

A representative for Bad Bunny confirmed he’s supporting Harris.

Fellow Puerto Rican artist Luis Fonsi also spoke out about the incident, saying on Instagram “going down this racist path ain’t it.”

“We are not OK with this constant hate,” he wrote. “It’s been abundantly clear that these people have no respect for us.”

In a statement, Trump campaign spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez said Hinchcliffe’s joke “does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”