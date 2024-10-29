Atlanta Mayor Dickens and Fulton County Officials Launch Center for Alternatives to Incarceration [VIDEO]

The opening of the Center for Diversion & Services in downtown Atlanta is a joint initiative by Atlanta and Fulton County officials. The center’s goal is to offer alternatives to incarceration by addressing root causes like mental health challenges, substance abuse, and homelessness.

On Monday, Oct. 28, Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens along with Fulton County officials gathered in downtown Atlanta for a ribbon-cutting ceremony although the center will officially open in November of 2024.

The center aims to ease the burden on Fulton County’s jail and court system by diverting 10,000 people annually.

Services provided will include a 24/7 sobering room , peer support , case management , and referrals , along with basic needs like showers and laundry .

It also features a warrant resolution clinic, which allows individuals to address legal issues without incarceration.

, which allows individuals to address legal issues without incarceration. Officials highlighted that the facility is intended for people involved in low-level offenses, providing them with appropriate care rather than imprisonment.

Judge Robert McBurney emphasized the importance of this approach, stating that while serious offenders will remain in jail, those with mental health or drug issues need support rather than incarceration.

Grady Health System officials expect the center to reduce hospital strain by freeing up psychiatric beds.

The center is an extension of the Policing Alternatives Initiative (PAD), which has already helped individuals like Antonio Bryant, a formerly incarcerated individual who credits the program for helping him overcome addiction and access veterans’ benefits.

