Tyler Perry Blasts Trump During Harris’ Atlanta Rally: Video

Photo: Getty images

Tyler Perry slammed former President Donald Trump during his speech at a campaign rally in Atlanta for Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Thursday (October 24), Perry appeared at Harris’ Atlanta rally where he told the crowd he knew he could never support Trump after learning that the former president took out a full-page ad calling for the Central Park Five to be put to death.

“I’ve watched him, from the Central Park Five to Project 2025,” Perry said of Trump.

“What I realized is that in this Donald Trump America, there is no dream that looks like me,” he added.

While speaking onstage Thursday, Perry offered a stark contrast between his upbringing and Trump’s, saying the Republican nominee had “a father who had millions of dollars” and doesn’t understand the struggles of the lower and working class.

“If you are like me, I worked my ass off to buy my first house, to build my business and take care of my family,” Perry said.

During his speech, Perry also referred to Trump’s statement at last month’s presidential debate that he had “concepts of a plan” when it comes to health care policy.

“What the hell?” the actor-filmmaker said, invoking one of Madea’s catchphrases.

Perry urged Georgians to cast their ballots for Harris.

“I stand here, full-throated, with my full chest, begging you, imploring you: Let’s get out and make Kamala Harris the 47th president of the United States,” he said.

Other stars that attended Harris’ rally in Atlanta included filmmaker Spike Lee, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and Bruce Springsteen, who performed.

“We are all shapes, sizes and colors, but we are one,” Perry said during his remarks. “It was so important for me to stand with a candidate who understands that we, as America, we are a quilt. And I could never stand with a candidate who wants us to be a sheet.”