Ray Daniels Hosts Workshop In ATL For Aspiring Creatives

Ray Daniels, music executive behind the careers of Lizzo, Usher, Miley Cyrus, recently teamed up with Too Lost’s Damien Ritter and Nyla Symone to host Game from the GAUDS. Held at the Culture Lab in Atlanta, the event featured 150 aspiring Atlanta musicians, songwriters, producers and industry professionals.

The five hour workshop featured hands-on career development for those in attendance with Ray Daniels, Nyla Symone and Damien Ritter giving direct advice to artists and producers, and sharing the game on how to breakthrough in the very competitive field.

The audience was highly engaged as this was one of the first workshops in music, that ditched panels, ditched the key note speakers and was focused directly on artists and music professionals’ actual problems at a price that made it accessible for many.

About Post Author