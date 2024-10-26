Black Music Action Coalition Launches Georgia Voter Bus Ahead Of Election Day

Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) announced they will launch a major bus tour across Georgia, which will include a series of events aiming to harness the power of the youth vote in Georgia. BMAC, fresh off the 4th Annual BMAC GALA where the organization honored USHER, LL COOL J, BET, Ivy McGregor and Live Nation for their work advancing social and racial justice, will bring their “It’s Your Fight…VOTE” chartered bus to stop through the state and encourage early voting among young people, and in partnership with I Will Vote, help those voters create a voting plan. The organization will also use the bus to bring a group of 50 student leaders to the Harris for President Rally in Atlanta on Oct. 24 with Barack Obama, create music artist activations and engage voters at ONE Music Fest on Oct. 26-27, and host a “Celebration of Democracy” Brunch and panel conversation, in partnership with Rolling Sea Action Fund (RSAF) and I Will Vote on Tuesday, October 29 featuring BMAC’s CEO and Co-Founder Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, Niccara Campbell the Executive Director of the RSAF, and the DNC’s Brencia Berry, among others.

“BMAC is aiming to educate, empower, and engage with youth voters in order to leverage the power of the collective voice to drive systemic change. Georgia is going to be a key battleground again. Along with the historic nature of this election, we want the youth in Georgia to know their voice and vote might be the deciding factor that could change their lives and lives all across this country, as well as how we collectively hold the new administration accountable. Our mission is to make civic engagement at the local and federal level a priority for young people,” said Prophet.

Events include:

ONE MUSIC FEST – Saturday, Oct 26 and Sunday, Oct 27 – As a continuation of its push

to the polls, BMAC, in partnership with ‘I Will Vote,’ will activate at ONE Music Fest in Atlanta from October 26-27 to cultivate raw conversations around the upcoming election with influential artists, executives, and changemakers. The conversations will be posted on BET’s social channels to inspire and educate undecided voters as they finalize their voting plans.

BMAC “It’s Your Fight…VOTE” Bus stops – Monday, Oct. 28 and Tuesday, Oct. 28 – The BMAC “It’s Your Fight…VOTE” chartered bus will make stops in key areas in Georgia, continuing to engage Black youth to ensure they vote. The bus will be making stops at Fort Valley University, Georgia State, Kennesaw University, Clark Atlanta, Spelman, Morehouse, and Morris Brown.

BMAC presents “Celebration of Democracy” Brunch – Tuesday, Oct. 29 – Ahead of the

When We All Vote, Michelle Obama Voter Rally, BMAC has partnered with Black-owned restaurant Breakfast at Barney’s, owned by two Morris Brown alumni, to host a curated group of influencers, youth leaders, invested Artists, industry and community leaders, and activists. The celebration will feature good food, music and a brief discussion with a panel of changemakers who will discuss what is on the mind of young voters, a call to action to make a voting plan, and a call to action to spread the word about the importance of voting. Led by Kenny Burns (Serial Entrepreneur/ Investor and Author) and Shay M. Lawson Esq. (BMAC Chair of Policy and Civic Engagement), the panelists include Brencia Berry (Political Director, Democratic National Committee), Niccara Campbell (Executive Director, Rolling Sea Action Fund), Alencia Johnson (Cultural Commentator, Author, Political Advisor, Sr. Advisor, Harris for President), and Phillana Williams (Director Atlanta Mayor’s Office Of Film, Entertainment & Nightlife).

These events build on BMAC’s successful events that use the power of music to shine a light on the truth, as well as legislative efforts that work towards longlasting policy change around social and racial justice. Recent efforts include the annual BMAC Gala which brought together music and activism to honor LL COOL J, Usher, BET, Live Nation, and Ivy McGregor; Acts I – III in cities across the country which hosted conversations around the manufactured myth of country music and white America based off BMAC’s ‘Three Chords and The Actual Truth’ report; BMAC’s Economic Justice Summit with UTA; as well as supporting policy change like the CREATE Art Act, NO FAKES Act, RAP ACT, and SAG-AFTRA’s Sound Recording Deal, among other initiatives.

