R&B Legend Keith Sweat To Perform At Upcoming Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks Game At State Farm Arena

The Atlanta Hawks announced that award-winning R&B singer-songwriter Keith Sweat will give a halftime performance presented by Jack Daniels during the Hawks’ game on Wednesday, November 6 fueled by Georgia Natural Gas. With nearly three decades in the industry, Keith Sweat continues to evolve as an artist and engages with fans through his music, showcasing his diverse talents and unwavering passion.

“I’m incredibly excited to be performing for the Atlanta Hawks for the very first time,” said Keith Sweat. “It’s such an honor to perform for the amazing fans of an amazing city and I can’t wait to make it last forever together!”

Sweat, who is host of “The Sweat Hotel,” a nationally syndicated radio program, captivates listeners with its blend of smooth R&B and heartfelt slow jams broadcasting live from the city of Atlanta. Known for his incredible vocal talents and heartfelt songwriting, Sweat first burst onto the music scene in 1987 with his debut album, “Make It Last Forever,” which achieved triple platinum status and produced the chart-topping hit “I Want Her.”

Over the years, he has continually topped the Billboard charts with numerous hit albums and singles, including “Twisted” and “Nobody,” while also receiving accolades such as winning an “American Music Award” as well as “Lifetime Achievement Award” at the 2013 Soul Train Awards.

Beyond his successful music career, Sweat is also a talented producer and has played a pivotal role in launching the careers of various R&B artists and groups, including Silk and LSG. His influence extends into the realm of entertainment and philanthropy, as he has ventured into television with his reality show “Keith Sweat’s Platinum House”.

As part of Opening Night presented by State Farm®, the Hawks tapped Gucci Mane to perform at halftime. Last season, the Hawks saw the likes of award-winning artists such as Da Brat, CeeLo Green, Killer Mike, Lunay, T.I., Yacht Rock Revue, to name a few.

