Kamala Harris Returns To Atlanta: Brings Barack Obama, Tyler Perry, Spike Lee, Samuel Jackson And Bruce Springsteen

Kamala Harris returned to Atlanta with star power as Election Day nears. On Oct. 24, the Vice President led a rally in metro Atlanta that featured Barack Obama, Tyler Perry, Spike Lee, Samuel Jackson And Bruce Springsteen.

Held in Clarkston in front of a crowd of over 20,000, the event provided Harris another opportunity to motivate Georgia voters.

Lee and Jackson, both Morehouse College graduates, opened the ceremony by speaking on the importance of standing with Harris.

Rock star Bruce Springsteen song a melody of songs and urged voters to stand up and be heard during the election cycle.

And Tyler Perry shared his story of going from homelessness to movie mogul while rebuking Donald Trump for racist antics.

“We all heard him saying that Barack Obama was not born in this country,” Perry said. “There are undertones there and there are echoes there that we all had to pay attention to. So I watched him when he won the presidency. I watched him say that there were good people on both sides when Neo Nazis were screaming, ‘Jews will not replace us.’ I watched him from the Central Park Five to Project 2025. And what I realized is that in this Donald Trump America, there is no dream that looks like me. We want a president who believes that this American dream is for everyone. And that President is Kamala Harris.”

Former President Barack Obama also took aim at Trump.

“Why anybody think that Donald Trump will shake things up in a way that is good for you,” Obama said. “Because there is absolutely no evidence that this man thinks about anybody but himself. Donald Trump is a 78 year old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rolled down that golden escalator nine years ago, and when he’s not complaining, when he’s not sending out crazy tweets, he’s trying to sell you stuff. He’s trying to sell you gold sneakers, trying to sell you a $100,000 watch, trying to sell you a Trump Bible. All he cares about is his ego, his money, his status, that’s his mindset.”

Harris closed out the rally by sharing her agenda and how it will help the American people

“My common sense plan will lower the prices you pay on everything from prescription drugs to groceries to housing,” Harris said. “On the other hand, Donald Trump will raise costs on you and your families. In fact, independent economists have analyzed our plans and found that mine will cut your costs and strengthen our economy, his will increase inflation and lead to a recession by the middle of next year. These are independent economists, Nobel laureate, prize winning economists who have reviewed our plans and are very clear.”

With a bit more than one week remaining before Election Day, it’s likely that Harris will return to Georgia once or twice more to win the state.

Tonight, she’s scheduled to host a rally in Houston, Texas with Beyoncé.

