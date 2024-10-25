California welcoming first undergraduate HBCU campus

Photo: Getty Images

California is welcoming its first undergraduate HBCU campus.

According to Ebony, Huston-Tillotson University, an HBCU established in Austin, Texas, is expanding its reach to two satellite campuses in California, marking the state’s first HBCU.

The expansion was made possible through a collaboration between the university and the National College Resources Foundation, the San Diego County Office of Education, and the University of La Verne.

HT Students earned eligibility for fall enrollment at its California campus in Los Angeles or San Diego through the I.D.E.A.L Summer Academy. The six-week summer program, held from June 9 to July 20, gave students an immersive HBCU experience and the opportunity to earn up to nine hours of college credit.

In a statement, Melva K. Wallace, president and CEO of Huston-Tillotson University, said they launched the innovative program to address “the longstanding lack of Historically Black Colleges and Universities on the West Coast.”

“As one of the westernmost HBCUs, HT is positioned, literally and figuratively, to bring its legacy of academic excellence and cultural empowerment to a region where the benefits of an HBCU have been largely absent. We will bridge a historical gap designed to meet the urgent demand for educational spaces that prioritize Black students’ cultural, social and academic needs.”

“Most importantly, our presence will further serve to attract students who previously had to relocate far from home to attend an HBCU. By bringing HT closer to them, we remove financial and logistical barriers, allowing more students to benefit from an HBCU education without the need for long-distance travel or significant financial strain,” her statement continued. “This regional accessibility also means students from historically underserved communities, particularly in urban centers, will have a new and relevant choice for higher education—one that goes beyond academics to support their cultural identity, mental wellness, and leadership development.”