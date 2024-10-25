Atlanta Native, Rising USF Head Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim Has Passed At 43

Amir Abdur-Rahim, an Atlanta native and rising USF head coach has passed at 43. According to a statement by University of South Florida, Rahim passed following complications from a medical procedure.

Abdur-Rahim was born and raised in the Atlanta area where he followed his love for basketball along with his big brother, former Hawks star Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

Amir Abdur-Rahim would make a name for himself as a head coach.

In 2019, Abdur-Rahim took over a failing basketball program at Kennesaw State that only won one game the previous season before his arrival.

By 2022, he led the team to a 26-9 record and Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) regular-season and tournament titles. The team battled the No. 3 seed Xavier in the first round of the NCAA tournament, leading to Abdur-Rahim becoming a national figure in the NCAA coaching ranks.

In 2023, Abdur-Rahim was hired by University of South Florida and led them to their first-ever regular season American Athletic Conference (AAC) championship with a 25-8 record, compiling the most wins in the school’s history. He was later named the AAC coach of the year.

“All of us with South Florida Athletics are grieving with the loved ones of Coach Abdur-Rahim,” said Vice President for Athletics, Michael Kelly. “He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation. Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a lasting impact on our student-athletes, the University, and the community. We are supporting those closest to him, including his family, team, and athletics staff, to ensure they have the resources they need to deal with this tremendous loss.”



“In a very short time, Coach Abdur-Rahim made an indelible impact on the University of South Florida. In his first season as our head coach, he brought an unmatched enthusiasm, achieved unprecedented success and helped generate unforgettable memories for Bulls Nation,” said USF President, Rhea Law. “Throughout my time working with Coach Abdur-Rahim, I was continually inspired by his leadership, and truly admired his sincere approach to connecting with our entire student body. His influence on our student-athletes, coaching staff and the university community will live on forever.”

