Atlanta Native, Rising USF Head Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim Has Passed At 43

  • A.R. Shaw, Executive Editor

Amir Abdur-Rahim, an Atlanta native and rising USF head coach has passed at 43. According to a statement by University of South Florida, Rahim passed following complications from a medical procedure. 

Abdur-Rahim was born and raised in the Atlanta area where he followed his love for basketball along with his big brother, former Hawks star Shareef Abdur-Rahim. 

Amir Abdur-Rahim would make a name for himself as a head coach. 

In 2019, Abdur-Rahim took over a failing basketball program at Kennesaw State that only won one game the previous season before his arrival.

By 2022, he led the team to a 26-9 record and Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) regular-season and tournament titles. The team battled the No. 3 seed Xavier in the first round of the NCAA tournament, leading to Abdur-Rahim becoming a national figure in the NCAA coaching ranks. 

 

