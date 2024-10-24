Charlamagne Tha God Sends Trump Cease and Desist Over Campaign Ad

Photo: Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has been hit with a cease and desist order from Charlamagne tha God after he used the radio host’s likeness in a campaign ad, per Vibe.

The Trump campaign ad featured an out-of-context clip of Charlamagne in an attempt to attack Vice President Kamala Harris’ stance on funding surgical procedures for transgender prisoners with taxpayer dollars.

In the original clip, Charlamagne was explaining his initial reaction to the campaign ad, which he described as “effective.”

“I’ll tell you what, that ad they was running during the football games this weekend claiming the vice president supports funding gender transition surgeries for all prison inmates and migrants in the U.S., that was nuts,” Charlamagne said. “I don’t know if it was the backdrop of football, but when you hear the narrator say Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners, that one line I was like, ‘Hell no, I don’t want my taxpayer dollars going to that.’”

“That ad was effective,” he continued. “It literally said that Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners, and it talks about how, you know, she supports funding gender transition surgeries for all prison inmates and migrants in the United States. That ad was impactful.”

The Trump ad made it appear as if “The Breakfast Club” host was siding with the former president in opposition to Harris. Charlamagne made it clear that he didn’t stand with the ad’s misleading remarks.

“Cease and desist been sent,” Charlamagne said in a statement. “Since when does Trump care about what’s legal!?”