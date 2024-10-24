Atlanta Hawks Show Fight In Season Opener Against Brooklyn Nets: 5 Things We Learned

The Atlanta Hawks showed that they are willing to show some fight in their home opener against the Brooklyn Nets. In a close contest that went down to the wire at State Farm Arena, the Hawks walked away with a 120-116 victory.

Here’s the five things we learned.

Onyeka Okongwu Will Demand More Minutes: The Hawks back-up center was the most consistent player on the team, dominating on both ends of the court. Okongwu finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks. The Hawks success will depend on Okongwu staying on the court.

Still Trae Day: Trae Young continued to prove that he belongs in All-NBA discussions. Pacing himself throughout the game, Young led the Hawks with 30 points and 12 assists.

Dyson Daniels Shows Fight In Multiple Ways: The new addition to the Hawks showed a feistiness that was missing from the team last season. Daniels harassed the Nets while playing defense and was willing to stand up for himself and teammates following two hard fouls by the Nets. Daniels appears to have the toughness that’s needed to compete for a playoff position.

No. 1 Pick Showed Positive Signs: Zaccharie Risacher showed positive signs during his debut scoring seven points off of the bench. Risacher’s big moment came after Young threw a bounce pass to him that ended in a dunk.

Hawks Will Need To Be More Efficient With Three-Pointers: The Hawks struggled from the three-point line hitting only nine of 28 attempts. It’s possible that new season rust was a primary factor of the cold shooting night, but the team will have to find ways to be more efficient as the season goes on.

The Hawks will face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

