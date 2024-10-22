Usher Explores Life Journey, Highlights Atlanta Culture With ‘Past, Present, Future’ Tour: Concert Review

Over the past two years, no other artist has impacted the music and entreatment industry more than Usher. After a must-see Las Vegas residency, Usher took center stage at the most-watched Super Bowl of all-time.

The Atlanta native recently returned home for the “Past, Present, Future” tour where he performed three nights at State Farm Arena.

The theme of the tour captures Usher in a time machine as he explores the past, present, and future of his life.

Dressed in an all-black leather suit, Usher opened his set with “Coming Home” and “Hey Daddy.”

The singer would then take it back to the 1990s as an A.I.-generated video of a 13-year-old Usher danced as the songs “Call Me A Mack,” and “All The Time I Think Of You” played.

Usher would take fans to the late-’90s era by performing “My Way” and “Leave The One I’m With” before fast-forwarding to “You Remind Me,” and the club-hit “You Don’t Have To Call.”

He would tease fans with an A.I.-version of “Yeah” which featured the same lyrics, but with the sound of a doo-wop version from the 1950s.

Usher returned to the stage wearing an Atlanta Braves hat and jacket while roller skating with a slew of his back-up dancers. It was a gesture that highlights skate culture in Atlanta.

After singing “Love In This Club,” Usher would do another wardrobe change and slow things down a bit with “Lovers and Friends,” “Nice and Slow,” “Got It Bad,” “Let It Burn,” and “Confessions.”

Usher would later bring Magic City to the show with a segment reserved for adults. Wearing a long red fur coat, Usher walked through the audience and made his way to a makeshift bar located on the opposite side of the stage. The bar featured drinks and cherries that Usher fed to female guests. The videos have since gone viral and become a staple of his show.

Special guests also hit the stage. With his weekend shows in Atlanta, Big Boi, Keith Sweat, Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Tyrese, Silk, and GloRilla all performed.

Usher would perform his mega-hit “Yeah” telling the audience, “I brought the world to the A,” a reference he used during his Super Bowl performance.

Usher would leave the audience with a message of hope.

“Believe in yourself,” Usher said. “Sometimes you will have rough moments but the reality is life is what you make it. The lessons make us who we are. As long as we never give up.”

The show closed with the inspirations, “Without You.”

Overall, Usher proved that after 30 years in the business, he remains at the top of his game.

