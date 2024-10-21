Usher And Stevie Wonder Support Kamala Harris For President In Atlanta, She States ‘We Will Win’

VP Kamala Harris decided that Atlanta was the place to be during her birthday weekend and as she makes a final push to become the next U.S. President.

Harris landed in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon and did several events over the weekend that featured music legends Stevie Wonder and Usher.

On Oct. 19, Harris’ first event took place at Lakewood Amphitheater where the rally felt more like a music festival. Thousands of supporters filled the open-air theater for the event which was highlighted by an appearance by Usher. In town for his world tour, the Atlanta native revealed his support for Harris as she seeks to make history as the first Black woman to lead the nation as President.

After walking out to Pastor Troy’s “No Mo Play In GA,” Usher shared why he decided to support Harris and encouraged others to vote for her early or on Nov. 5.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from she has a vision for our country that includes everyone,” Usher told the audience. the 46-year-old went on, sticking with a positive message. “She has a vision that supports small business, invests in our health and our communities and gives everyone a chance to get ahead.”

Usher also urged members of the audience to make a difference with their vote. “We can made a difference in this election Georgia, but we got to be committed to do it,” he said. “We’ve lived through some very unfortunate realities of our past. However, we must learn from those moments and understand that the voice that we have makes the difference for what we want to see.”

Harris would speak later in the program and shared her vision for America.

“I will fight for all American people, and together, we will build a brighter future for our nation,” Harris said. “Together, we will build a brighter future that includes what I call an opportunity economy so that every American has the opportunity to own a home, to build wealth, to start a business. And to build that opportunity economy, we’ve got to bring down the cost of living, because while inflation is down and wages are up, prices are still too high I have laid out a comprehensive plan to lower the cost that you pay on everything from prescription medication to groceries. And this will be my focus every single person in the United States.”

Harris also called out Trump.

“I do believe Donald Trump is an unserious man, and the consequences of him ever being again in the White House are brutally serious,” she said.

Harris also encouraged Atlantans to vote with two weeks remaining before Election Day.

“Atlanta, we have 17 days left in one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime,” Harris said. “And look, it’s going to be a tight race and we are running as the underdog. But make no mistake, we will win!”

On Sunday, Harris visited New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta. The “Souls to the Polls” initiative allowed Harris to speak directly to members of the Black church, a stronghold in Black communities nationwide.

Harris’ next stop was at Divine Faith Ministries International in Jonesboro, Georgia. During her visit, she received a surprise from Stevie Wonder, in town for a concert, who sung “Happy Birthday.”

Harris will return to Atlanta in a few days along with former President Barack Obama.

