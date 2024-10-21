Atlanta Falcons Fall To Seattle Seahawks 34-14, Will Go ‘Back To The Lab’ Before Next Week’s NFC South Showdown

For the first time this season, the Atlanta Falcons were outplayed as they fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 34-14. The Seahawks entered the contest seeking solutions after losing three straight games.

From the onset, things went wrong for the Falcons such as multiple penalties, a missed field goal, and poor pass protection. The Seahawks would capitalize off of several penalties as quarterback Geno Smith connected on 18 of 28 passes and two touchdowns.

Kirk Cousins, who has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL this season, could not find a consistent rhythm and finished the game with one touchdown to Drake London, two interceptions, and 72.6 passer rating.

One bright spot for the Falcons was the play of Bijan Robinson who rushed for 103 yards, one touchdown and caught three passes for 40 yards. Also, rookie quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. touched the field for the first time this season, completing one pass for 14 yards in the final minutes of the game.

Overall, Falcons coach Raheem Morris viewed the loss as a learning lesson during a season where the Falcons have remained one of the top teams in the NFL.

“We came out flat for whatever reason and didn’t play well,” Morris said in the post-game press conference. “We did not get it accomplished. We didn’t play well as a unit across the board, special teams, offense or defense. We got to go to the lab and put it together and find a way to get a win next week. We have been pretty good most of the year. We’re a pretty discipline team. We’ve been doing the right things. So today was kind of an anomaly, and we got to go back to fix those things. Look at it on tape, correct what we got to get corrected. And I’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys.”

Next week, the Falcons will head down south to face-off against division foes, Tampa Bay Bucs.

