Grandma Who Went Viral For Thanksgiving Invite Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

  • Black Information Network
The Arizona grandmother known for the viral Thanksgiving tradition that started when she accidentally invited a random guest to her home for dinner has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Wanda Dench became a beloved viral sensation in 2016 when she accidentally invited Jamal Hinton to her family’s Thanksgiving dinner, sending him a text that was meant for her grandson. Since then, Hinton and Dench have made their Thanksgiving gatherings a tradition, each year continuing to get together and marking their visits with a selfie.

On (Thursday), Hinton took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a message from Dench, revealing her breast cancer diagnosis.

“Here is a special message from Wanda,” Hinton captioned his post, which included Dench’s message and a selfie from the pair’s first meeting.

“Earlier this year I came down with bronchitis and had a CT scan to check out my lungs,” Dench said in her message. “That’s when a mass in my breast was detected and they suggested I get a mammogram and that verified I had breast cancer. I have been currently going through chemotherapy.”

“Cancer does not run in my family and all the mammograms I have in the past were always negative,” she continued. “In 2022, I turned 65 years old and thought I would have my last mammogram and not have to think about it again. But I was wrong.”

Dench said she’s been undergoing treatment with the help of “wonderful,” kind,” and “supportive,” people at The Breast Cancer Center.

The 67-year-old assured fans that she and Hinton still plan to honor their Thanksgiving tradition this year amid her health battle.

“We still plan on getting together for Thanksgiving next month,” she wrote. “As we have every year.”

Read Dench’s full message below.

Black Information Network

