Morehouse School of Medicine, Howard University College of Medicine and Meharry Medical College to Receive $18 million from Sanofi to Increase Diversity in Clinical Studies

Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) announced today it is among the three Historically Black Medical Schools (HBMSs) who will receive $18 million from Sanofi to help the institutions work to increase diversity in clinical studies. The investment over 10 years is aimed at strengthening Centers of Excellence in clinical study diversity at MSM, Howard University College of Medicine and Meharry Medical College.

“Morehouse School of Medicine is exceptionally grateful to Sanofi for this investment in our Clinical Trial Center of Excellence,” said Morehouse School of Medicine President and CEO Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, FACOG. “We look forward to a robust partnership as we work to increase diversity in clinical studies and develop advanced opportunities for researchers, leading to greater health equity. More diversity in clinical studies will ensure traditionally underserved populations receive the very latest cutting-edge therapeutic innovations.”

Funding will be used to hire clinical research staff, establish infrastructure such as online chat services and pharmacy upgrades, create customized training programs and more. Each of the Centers of Excellence have their own specific needs, which will help them harness their insights into the underrepresented communities they serve as they seek to increase representation and improve diversity in clinical studies.

“At Sanofi, our mission is to chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives, and this means all people’s lives, regardless of their race or ethnicity,” said Lionel Bascles, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Clinical Trials and Operations at Sanofi. “By partnering with these three esteemed Historically Black Medical Schools, we hope to facilitate new inroads to communities that have been underrepresented in healthcare for far too long. Increasing diversity and inclusion is essential to the research and development of medicines and vaccines for people of all backgrounds.”

Sanofi is a global innovator in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion space, including by pioneering the international effort A Million Conversations to examine trust gaps in the healthcare system. In the US, Sanofi and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) announced a strategic partnership in July that is aimed at advancing health equity for Black and underserved communities.

Founded in 1975, Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) is among the nation’s leading educators of primary care physicians, biomedical scientists, and public health professionals. An

independent and private historically-Black medical school, MSM was recognized by the Annals of Internal Medicine as the nation’s number one medical school in fulfilling a social mission — the creation and advancement of health equity to achieve health justice. MSM faculty and alumni are noted for excellence in teaching, research, and public policy, as well as exceptional patient care. MSM is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award doctoral and master’s degrees. To learn more about programs and donate today, please visit MSM.edu or call 404-752-1500.

