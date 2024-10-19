Krystal M. Harris, Actress Who Starred On Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval,’ To Open New Pilates Studio In Georgia

Club Pilates, the nation’s largest premium Pilates franchise, will open its doors in McDonough on October 31. Located at 2374 Jonesboro Road, the new studio offers members full-body workouts that improves posture, balance, flexibility and strength.

The bright studio welcomes members into a supportive atmosphere where they can choose from four class levels and eight signature group class formats that utilize a variety of equipment, including Reformers, EXO chairs, TRX, Trigger Point, Springboard and Barre.

The McDonough location is owned by Krystal M. Harris, an actress, writer, director, and single mother. Harris has starred in shows and movies such as Tyler Perry’s The Oval, Shameless, Ray Donovan, and BET’s mini-series The New Edition Story. In addition to her acting career, she is an accomplished writer, having written The Wonder Girls, a television film for Teen Nick, and her independent pilot The New Jim Crow: Majority Rules.

In 2022, Harris expanded her creative ventures by launching the publishing division of her production company, Krystal Muse Incorporated. Through this company, she focuses on developing meaningful content that tells important stories. Above all, Harris considers her role as a single mother to be her most significant.

Harris chose to open her own Club Pilates location because she found it to be one of the most effective forms of exercise she’s ever experienced. Driven by her passion for helping others, she saw this opportunity as a way to give back to her community by helping individuals achieve their fitness goals in a welcoming and inclusive environment. With this new location, Harris aims to showcase the profound benefits of Pilates for people of all ages and fitness levels.

“When I was considering bringing a business to my community, I knew I wanted to offer something impactful and beneficial,” said Harris. “As a Pilates enthusiast, it was an easy decision to open a studio in McDonough. I wanted to provide a fitness option where people can work out together, share common goals, and hold each other accountable to achieve them. I’m incredibly excited to turn this vision into reality.”

Club Pilates created a proprietary 500-hour Teacher Training Program designed to thoroughly and safely teach group Reformer Pilates classes along with TRX, Triggerpoint, and Barre.

