Daisy Alliance To Hold 2024 Conference On A Nuclear Free World At Spelman College

Daisy Alliance is excited to announce its 2024 Conference on a Nuclear Free World on October 19, 2024, 10:00am-4:00pm, at Spelman College in Atlanta, GA, with special guest Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security. This conference provides a uniquely immersive experience by putting students in charge of creating policy to reduce US reliance on nuclear weapons in its national security policy. It is co-sponsored by Spelman College’s PSC321 International Relations classes and Department of Political Science, and a Carnegie Corporation of New York grant on ‘Inclusive Voices in Nuclear Deterrence.’

Students from Spelman College and the University of Kentucky will represent different perspectives on nuclear weapons and security, including national and human security. Delegations will negotiate to develop recommendations for the U.S. to make necessary changes to its nuclear posture and encourage multilateral talks aimed at nuclear disarmament. Ambassador Jenkins will serve as a resource for students and give a keynote address.

“There are an estimated 12,500 nuclear weapons in the world. Even a limited nuclear exchange would have catastrophic humanitarian consequences,” stated Dr. Gregory Hall, Executive Director, Daisy Alliance. “The purpose of this conference is to highlight alternative perspectives, which is crucial to changing how we think about national security. The existing framework that prioritizes nuclear deterrence no longer works in the 21st century.”

Dr. Fatemeh Shafiei, Associate Professor of Political Science, Spelman College, added, “Simulations such as these are important to bringing new and diverse voices into the debate by giving students the opportunity to gain practical experience in real-world issues.”

To observe the conference or for more information, please reach out to Holly Lindamood.

Founded by the late Bruce Roth in 2004, Daisy Alliance seeks to reduce the threat posed by nuclear weapons by raising awareness about human security and the intersectionality between nuclear weapons and environmental, racial, and economic justice. It creates educational materials and training resources as part of its grassroots advocacy efforts to change U.S. nuclear policy to make the world a safer and more harmonious place.

