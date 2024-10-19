Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic Concludes an Era with Lucky Number Seven

The 7th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic commenced with special guests Nene Leakes, Pastor Jamay Bryant, Peter Thomas, Martell Holt, and Ryan Cameron

The Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic celebrated its seventh and final year on October 11-13, bringing together Atlanta’s elite for a weekend of fashion, polo, boxing, and entertainment.

Founded by renowned menswear designer Miguel Wilson, this lavish event is generously sponsored by Bentley Atlanta and Fulton County Arts & Culture. It also serves as a fundraiser for the Ride to the Olympics Foundation.

“Thank you to everyone who played a part in making the 7th Annual Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic Weekend a huge success,” Wilson said. “We had a seven-year run and it’s been full of good times and great memories. So many friendships and relationships were greeted here. I’m forever grateful to you all.”

To commemorate the final year of the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic, Wilson introduced a Celebrity Fight Night, featuring five rounds of boxing alongside a seated dinner, on Friday, October 11, at the Renaissance Hotel. Two-time Emmy Award-winning radio personality Ryan Cameron served as the announcer for the boxing event.

Wilson also expanded Sunday’s polo classic to include the Junior Polo Classic, where young athletes from Atlanta’s B.E.S.T. Academy and the Congressional Polo Club competed before the main polo match.

Continuing the tradition of the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic, Wilson hosted his Cocktails & Cigars Under the Stars event on Saturday, October 12, at the Renaissance Hotel. The grand finale, the signature Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic, was on Sunday, October 13, at Bouckaert Farms in Chattahoochee Hills.

The signature Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic offered attendees a comfortable experience, with multiple event tents surrounding the polo field. Guests enjoyed delicious food and refreshments while watching the junior and adult polo matches, with FOX 5 DC anchor Guy Lambert was the emcee for the matches. The event culminated in a spectacular fashion show.

The guest list featured a constellation of notable figures, including Nene Leakes (Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta), Peter Thomas (Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta) Mike Jackson (HGTV’s Married To Real Estate), Pastor Jamal Bryant (New Birth Missionary Baptist Church), Frank Ski (nationally syndicated radio host), Ryan Cameron (radio host), actor Clifton Powell, Q Parker (R&B Artist), RL (singer/of NEXT), Martell Holt (OWN’s Love & Marriage Huntsville), Ralph Pittman (Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta), Dr. Gregory and Lateasha Lunceford (Bravo’s Married to Medicine), Chris and Neal Fletcher (OWN’s Love & Marriage Huntsville), DJ Scream, singer Jhonni blaze (Love & Hip Hop: New York and Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta), Rod Gardner (former NFL player) and Leticia Garnder (social media influencer), Ovie Mughelli (former NFL Player), Red Grant (comedian/actor), and Lil Zane (rapper).

The primary purpose of the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic was to raise funds for the Ride to the Olympics Foundation, a non-profit organization established by Miguel Wilson in 2018. The foundation aims to provide underprivileged youth with opportunities to participate in equestrian sports.

Since its inception, the Ride to the Olympics Foundation’s most significant achievement has been the establishment of the Morehouse Polo Club, the first-ever polo team at a Historically Black College or University (HBCU). Wilson, a co-founder of the Morehouse Polo Club, was recognized for his contributions by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the State of Georgia.

“Having two Black polo teams play here was my goal and we did that. My new goal is to create a youth polo team in DC with the Congressional Polo Club, while also keeping the teams going at Atlanta’s B.E.S.T. Academy and in Prince George’s County,” Wilson said.

Sponsors for this year’s Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic include Remy Martin, Titos Vodkah, Rap Snaps, Mercedes Benz of Buckhead, A. Wash and Associates, Atlanta Fibroid Center, St. Royale Vodka, and Granville Group

For more information visit https://www.fashionandpoloclassic.com and go to https://www.ridetotheolympics.org/ to find out more about the Ride to the Olympics Foundation or to place a donation.

