Black Mafia Family Co-Founder Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory Gets Early Release from Prison

Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, co-founder of the infamous Black Mafia Family (BMF), has been released from federal prison and transferred to a halfway house in Miami. Flenory, who was originally ordered in 2008 to serve a 30-year sentence, was jailed in 2005 and had several years shaved off his sentence throughout his incarceration.

Social media went into a frenzy when it was originally reported that the Detroiter was no longer being held in a federal prison, but details about his transfer were unknown until late Wednesday evening when his legal team released a statement.

According to reports, he is in Florida under supervision restrictions for the next five years. Prison records now list Flenory as “Not in BOP custody,” marking a sudden shift in the high-profile case that initially landed him behind bars for drug trafficking and money laundering.

Meech was incarcerated on charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering of over $270 million for running a drug enterprise, but has since reportedly actively been pursuing rehabilitation efforts, including earning his GED and staying free of disciplinary infractions while incarcerated and also mentoring younger inmates.

Flenory, now 56, was set to remain incarcerated until 2031, but in 2020, a judge granted him a nearly three-year reduction, citing his efforts at rehabilitation and health risks from the COVID-19 pandemic. His new release date was adjusted to 2028 and again to 2025, and the former drug kingpin had been counting down the days until he could step into freedom.

The sudden release has fueled a wave of speculation on social media, with supporters and skeptics debating whether this signals a new chapter for Flenory or possibly the return of an old one.

Brittany K. Barnett, who represented Flenory and is co-founder of the Buried Alive Project, confirmed Flenory’s release to Michigan Chronicle and said that she’s “overjoyed” that he is finally free after nearly 20 years behind bars.

“He used his time in prison to focus on personal growth and transformation, and now he has the opportunity to begin a new chapter,” she said in a statement. “He’s out, but millions more remain trapped inside — there’s still so much work to be done. We need to push for real change, for a justice system that recognizes the dignity and potential for redemption in every individual.”

During the early 2000s, Big Meech and his brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, built BMF into one of the most powerful drug trafficking organizations in the US, with direct connections to cocaine suppliers across the country and in Mexico. Operating from Detroit all the way down to Atlanta, the brothers controlled an empire that moved hundreds of kilos of cocaine across the country.

BMF wasn’t just known for its illegal activities but also for its image as a glamorous entertainment brand. With high-profile parties, luxury cars, ties to hip-hop culture and jewelry, including the recognizable BMF diamond encrusted neck chains, the organization’s flashy lifestyle attracted attention beyond the criminal underworld.

Big Meech became a larger-than-life figure, rubbing shoulders with celebrities and fostering relationships within the music industry, including with rapper Young Jeezy who has a personal love for Detroit.

However, the brothers’ reign came crashing down in 2005 when federal authorities took down BMF in an investigation involving over 100 members. The Flenory brothers were convicted of operating a drug trafficking conspiracy and received identical 30-year sentences.

Since his incarceration, Flenory has sought to reform his image, portraying himself as a mentor and advocate for positive change. During his time in prison, he reportedly participated in programs aimed at helping younger inmates, and reportedly even worked to distance himself from BMF’s criminal legacy, emphasizing his desire to promote legitimate business ventures upon release.

Terry Flenory was granted compassionate release in 2020 due to exposure to COVID-19 and his health concerns.

The legacy of BMF remains prominent in Detroit, the drug game industry, and the entertainment industry as a whole. To some, the organization symbolizes ambition and power, with figures like Big Meech embodying the allure of street culture combined with hip-hop. For others, BMF represents the devastation brought by the drug game and violence, tearing apart the very community he was born and raised in.

In recent years, the Black Mafia Family’s story has gained renewed attention through published books and the popular hit TV series “BMF” on STARZ network produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Flenory’s son plays him in the leading role. The show dramatizes the rise of Big Meech, his brother, and BMF’s city history, bringing their story to a new generation of viewers.

Now that he’s out of prison, what will Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory do next? His early release opens the door for a possible return to the spotlight, but in what capacity? Will he pivot towards business and entertainment, building on his past connections? Will he focus on community efforts? Whatever the path, Big Meech’s releases is being widely talked about by Detroit and Atlanta residents.

About Post Author