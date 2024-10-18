Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, And VP Kamala Harris Returning To Georgia Ahead Of Election Day

Three of the biggest names in the Democratic Party will make trips to Georgia in the upcoming weeks. Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and VP Kamala Harris will all make appearances in the state in the days leading up to Election Day.

Harris will return to Atlanta this weekend where she’s scheduled to host an event Saturday and attend services at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta.

The Vice President will make her way back to Atlanta on Oct. 24 when she returns to Atlanta for an event that will feature former President Barack Obama. The location has yet to be released, but the Obama/Harris event is aimed at sparking interest in a state that will be crucial to the election.

The event will also mark Obama’s first trip to Atlanta during this election cycle after holding his first Harris-related rally in Pittsburgh last week.

Barack Obama’s wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, will also make her way to Atlanta on Oct. 29 when she’ll host the “When We All Vote” event. Created in 2019, “When We All Vote” is a non-partisan organization that seeks to “change the culture around voting.” The events have featured celebrities such as Steph Curry, H.E.R., Janelle Monae, and Kerry Washington. It’s likely that a celebrity will join the former First Lady during her Atlanta trip, but the special guests have yet to be announced. Georgia voter have showed enthusiasm as nearly 1 million people have voted in the first three days of early voting.

Phillana Williams, director at Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment at City of Atlanta, shared thoughts with ADW on the massive early voter turnout and why Georgia is key to the election.

“We’re excited to have this type of record-breaking numbers this early,” Williams said. “It’s a testament of how important this election is, how the people, the culture understand how important this election is. And we all know what’s at stake here. We really know the importance of setting the tone. Georgia sets the tone, Atlanta sets the tone. We got a lot of work to do. We shouldn’t take this for granted, and think that it’s over. We must keep running these numbers up.”

