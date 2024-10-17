Weeks Before Election Day, Fani Willis Seeks To Reinstate Criminal Charges Against Trump

The potential of Donald Trump being elected President has yet to stop Fani Willis from her attempt to hold him accountable for his alleged crimes during the 2020 Election.

On Oct. 16, the Fulton County District Attorney asked Georgia’s Court of Appeals to reinstate six criminal charges against Trump and five others who are his co-defendants.

Willis seeks to overturn a ruling made in March by Judge Scott McAfee that stated Trump and his co-defendants were not given enough details about certain charges to properly defend themselves.

The six counts that were dismissed center around alleged act that Trump and his cohorts urged others to violate their oath of office, but the indictment should add further details of the actual office that was violated, McAfee stated in March.

In the brief issued this week, Willis wrote that she “more than sufficiently placed (Trump and his five codefendants) on notice of the conduct at issue and allowed them to prepare an intelligent defense to the charges. The indictment included an abundance of context and factual allegations about the solicitations at issue, including when the requests were made, to whom the requests were made and the manner in which the requests were made.”

Willis’ initial indictment featured 41 counts (13 felony counts) against Trump and his co-defendants. Trump now faces 32 counts, including eight felony counts.

The RICO case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia.

During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Trump’s legal issues have yet to deter his loyal followers and some Republicans who support him in his bid to become the next U.S. President.

Since leaving the White House in 2020, Trump has been charged by the FBI with inciting the Jan. 6 riot; indicted in Georgia for election interference; and convicted of 34 felony counts in New York for a plot to give hush money to a porn star.

