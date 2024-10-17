Jimmy Carter Fulfills Goal Of Voting For Kamala Harris At 100

Photo: Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter fulfilled one of his last wishes as he remains in hospice care at 100 years old.

On Wednesday (October 16), Carter, the longest-living U.S. president, cast an early vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, Jason, his grandson, and Chip, his son, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Carter’s absentee ballot was dropped off at the Sumter County Courthouse near his hometown of Plains, Georgia by his daughter-in-law and Chip’s wife, Becky.

The former president, who turned 100 on October 1, previously shared his goal of voting for Harris before his death.

“I’m only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” Jimmy said, according to his grandson.

Chip said he thinks his dad “feels good” about casting his ballot in the 2024 presidential election.

“It was a good morning for him and good for us that he got it done,” Chip said of Jimmy, who’s been in hospice care since February 2023.

The 100-year-old’s son also noted that his dad “absolutely” voted for Harris.

“He’s never voted for a Republican in his life,” Chip said.

At the Democratic National Convention in August, Jason explained why their family was supporting Harris.

“Kamala Harris carries my grandfather’s legacy,” he said. “She knows what is right, and she fights for it. She understands that leadership is about service, not about selfishness. That you can show strength and demonstrate decency. And that you can get a whole lot more done with a smile than with a scowl.”