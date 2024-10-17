Atlanta Hawks Partner With Kaiser Permanente To Promote Health Awareness

The Atlanta Hawks recently announced a new partnership with Kaiser Permanente Georgia to promote health and wellness. On Oct. 16, reps for the Hawks and Kaiser Permanente announced the partnership during an event held at the Decatur YMCA.

“This is about project that we have had in the works for over a year,” said Heidi Veltman, VP and COO of Kaiser Permanente Georgia. “We’re super excited to partner with them on and off the court. We believe our mission and our values are aligned, and we’re just really excited to be visible. And part of our mission is to get out there and improve the health of the communities we serve. And by partnering with the Hawks, we feel like we can touch so many people in different places.”

The partnership will help to promote the importance of physical fitness, mental health and healthy eating, promoting healthier lifestyles across the Atlanta community.

Kaiser Permanente Georgia will also donate supplies to local YMCAs including basketballs, coolers and T-shirts, further promoting physical activity and proper hydration. During the upcoming NBA season, Kaiser Permanente will be featured with in-game branding, and enhancing their message of health and wellness. There will also be health and wellness pop-up activations aimed at breaking down barriers to healthcare access and promote a holistic approach to wellness.

“I think it starts with aligning companies of similar core values,” said Andrew Saltzman, Hawks’ President of Business Enterprise and Chief Commercial Officer. “The more we started having conversation with Kaiser Permanente, we realized that we are so aligned in our core values when it comes to helping communities. And Kaiser Permanente’s focus on improving community health fits so well with what we’re all about at the Atlanta Hawks and being a true civic asset. It continued to make more sense and we’re thrilled to bring them in as a cornerstone partner and the official health plan of the Atlanta Hawks.”

About Post Author