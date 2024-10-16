Gucci Mane To Perform During Halftime At Atlanta Hawks’ Opening Night

Atlanta Hawks have announced that Atlanta’s own Gucci Mane will perform at halftime when the team faces the Brooklyn Nets on Opening Night presented by State Farm.

Every fan in attendance will receive a special red Caa-CaAaW Opening Night t-shirt courtesy of State Farm. Fans interested in attending the team’s 2024-25 regular season opening game can secure tickets before they are expected to sell out at Hawks.com/tickets.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential rappers of the past decade, Gucci Mane has more Top 10 albums on Billboard’s “Top Rap Albums” chart than any other hip-hop artist in history.

“Hawks’ basketball is back, and I am excited to perform at halftime,” said Gucci Mane. “The energy is always electric at State Farm Arena, and I am sure to put on a performance that will be incredibly memorable for all Hawks’ fans.”

Leading up to Opening Night, about 2,000 t-shirts will be delivered to 20 local nonprofit organizations throughout the extended metro Atlanta area as fans gear up for opening night. Fans will be gifted with the special Caa-CaAaW Opening Night commemorative t-shirt and invited to share videos showcasing their enthusiasm and support.

“State Farm is proud to have a long-standing relationship with the Atlanta Hawks, both in State Farm Arena and out in the greater Atlanta area, serving our neighbors together,” said Allyson Watts, Senior Vice President at State Farm. “We’re excited to sponsor another unforgettable opening night and celebrate with fans everywhere.”

Opening Night will also mark the ‘Voice of the Hawks’ Steve Holman’s 3,000th consecutive game broadcast for the Hawks. To celebrate this remarkable achievement, the first 3,000 fans in attendance can get a special commemorative ‘3K Voice of the Hawks’ pin to celebrate the occasion. Fans can listen to Holman on SportsRadio 92-9 The Game, the Hawks’ official radio network.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Hawks basketball and fans back to State Farm Arena,” said Steve Koonin, Chief Executive Officer for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “As we tip off the 2024-25 season by teaming up with State Farm, we are excited for success on and off the court as we remain True to Atlanta.”

In September, the team announced their eagerly awaited promotional schedule for the 2024-25 NBA regular season, which features an incredible lineup of events and experiences at the award-winning State Farm Arena. From exciting giveaways, fun and informative theme nights as well as special ticket offers, the upcoming season offers unforgettable experiences for fans of all ages. Fans interested in special offers to various promotional nights can learn more at Hawks.com/Promotions.

