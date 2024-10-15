Team Harris-Walz Hosts Black Male Townhall In Atlanta With Jermaine Dupri, Isaac Hayes III, And More

Weeks before the 2024 Election, Team Harris-Walz hosted a Black Male Town in Atlanta. Held at Atlantucky Brewery, “Brothers and Brews” featured Jermaine Dupri, Isaac Hayes III, Armani White, Atlanta Public School Board Member Shivy Brooks, North Fulton County Democrats Chair Dontaye Carter, and Ryan Wilson of The Gathering Spot.

The event provided Black men the opportunity to share thoughts on the upcoming election and the best way to mobilize voters.

Brooks shared thoughts on the importance of men holding each other accountable.

“We have to hold each other accountable to activate,” Brooks said. “There are many of us who know a young brother out there who’s gonna say, ‘voting doesn’t matter, my vote doesn’t count.’ Not cognizant of the fact that if their vote didn’t matter, that they wouldn’t spend the millions and millions of dollars to make sure that you don’t vote. There is an importance that we are intentional about calling each other and making sure that everyone has a plan to early vote.”

Hayes spoke about the conservative views that could limit the rights of Black men.

“I’ve often said that if you really look at both sides, we can have conservative and liberal views, but white supremacy is on the ballot,” Hayes said. “In mind, on the other side, buried within the party is a white supremacist view. Anybody read Project 2025. Understand they want to take away the Department of Education. They want to get rid of words like DEI and affirmative action. They are really just trying to stop the progression of people in this country. Now, when it comes to electing a Black woman, first and foremost, Kamala Harris is the most qualified candidate for president I’ve ever seen.”

Dupri compared the future of the country to the rise of Atlanta, inspired by Mayor Maynard Jackson’s tenure in the 1970s.

“If you just came here, you need to know about Maynard Jackson,” Dupri said. “I’ve seen his vote count. I seen him win two times and turn this city into a city that you love. And ever since, we’ve had a Black mayor. If you live in this city, you love the way this city moves, it’s no way possible you should be voting for the other side.”

