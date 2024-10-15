ADW News

Early Voting Starts Today In Georgia: Here’s What You Should Know

  Atlanta Daily World

Early voting begins today in the state of Georgia. From now until Nov. 1, registered voters can cast their vote at select locations in their county. 

To find your voter location, visit My Voter Page and search name and address of your voting precinct. 

VP Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will both visit Georgia this week to push for voters. During the 2020 Election, President Joe Biden won the state by less than 12,000 votes. Trump is currently facing state and federal criminal charges in an alleged attempt to overturn the results in Georgia.

Early voting locations in Fulton County are below: 

  • Adams Park Library
    2231 Campbellton Road SW
    Atlanta, GA 30311
  • Alpharetta Library*
    10 Park Plaza
    Alpharetta, GA 30009
  • Buckhead Library*
    269 Buckhead Avenue NE
    Atlanta, GA 30305
  • C.T. Martin Recreation Center*
    3201 M.L.K. Jr Drive SW
    Atlanta, GA 30311
  • Chastain Park Recreation Center
    140 Chastain Park Avenue NW
    Atlanta, GA 30342
  • East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church
    2651 N Church Street
    East Point, GA 30344
  • East Roswell Library*
    2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
    Roswell, GA 30076
  • Elections Hub**
    5600 Campbellton Fairburn Road
    Union City, GA 30213
  • Etris-Darnell Community
    Recreation Center
    5285 Lakeside Drive
    Union City, GA 30291
  • Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade
    3665 Cascade Road
    South Fulton, GA 30331
  • Fairburn Annex
    40 Washington Street
    Fairburn, GA 30213
  • Flipper Temple AME Church
    580 Atlanta Student Movement Blvd SW
    Atlanta, GA 30314
  • Fulton County Customer Service Center at Maxwell Road
    11575 Maxwell Road
    Roswell, GA 30009
  • Fulton County Government Center**
    130 Peachtree Street SW Suite 2186
    Atlanta, GA 30303
  • Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton
    4055 Flat Shoals Road
    South Fulton, GA 30291
  • Grant Park Recreation Center
    537 Park Avenue SE
    Atlanta, GA 30312
  • Heritage Hall at Sandy Springs
    6110 Blue Stone Road
    Sandy Springs, GA 30328
  • High Museum of Arts
    1280 Peachtree Street NE
    Atlanta, GA 30309
  • Hugh C. Conley Recreation Center
    3636 College Street
    College Park, GA 30337
  • Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce De Leon
    980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE
    Atlanta, GA 30306
  • Johns Creek Environmental Campus
    8100 Holcomb Bridge Road
    Roswell, GA 30022
  • Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta
    1463 Pryor Road SW
    Atlanta, GA 30315
  • Metropolitan Library
    1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW
    Atlanta, GA 30310
  • Milton Community Center
    1785 Dinsmore Road
    Milton, GA 30004
  • Milton Library
    855 Mayfield Road
    Milton, GA 30009
  • North Fulton Service Center**
    7741 Roswell Road
    Sandy Springs, GA 30350
  • Northeast Spruill Oaks Library
    9560 Spruill Road
    Johns Creek, GA 30022
  • Northside Library
    3295 Northside Parkway NW
    Atlanta, GA 30327
  • Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing
    2489 Perry Boulevard NW
    Atlanta, GA 30318
  • Palmetto Library
    9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway
    Palmetto, GA 30268
  • Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library
    5090 Abbotts Bridge Road
    Johns Creek, GA 30005
  • Roswell Library
    115 Norcross Street
    Roswell, GA 30075
  • Sandy Springs Library*
    395 Mount Vernon Highway
    Sandy Springs, GA 30328
  • South Fulton Service Center**
    5600 Stonewall Tell Road
    South Fulton, GA 30349
  • Southwest Arts Center
    915 New Hope Road SW
    South Fulton, GA 30331
  • Welcome All Recreation Center
    4255 Will Lee Road
    South Fulton, GA 30349
  • Wolf Creek Library*
    3100 Enon Road
    South Fulton, GA 30331
 

 

Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta Daily World stands as the first Black daily publication in America. Started in 1927 by Morehouse College graduate W.A. Scott. Currently owned by Real Times Media, ADW is one of the most influential Black newspapers in the nation.

