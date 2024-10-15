Early Voting Starts Today In Georgia: Here’s What You Should Know

Early voting begins today in the state of Georgia. From now until Nov. 1, registered voters can cast their vote at select locations in their county.
To find your voter location, visit My Voter Page and search name and address of your voting precinct.
VP Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will both visit Georgia this week to push for voters. During the 2020 Election, President Joe Biden won the state by less than 12,000 votes. Trump is currently facing state and federal criminal charges in an alleged attempt to overturn the results in Georgia.
Early voting locations in Fulton County are below:
- Adams Park Library
2231 Campbellton Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
- Alpharetta Library*
10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta, GA 30009
- Buckhead Library*
269 Buckhead Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
- C.T. Martin Recreation Center*
3201 M.L.K. Jr Drive SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
- Chastain Park Recreation Center
140 Chastain Park Avenue NW
Atlanta, GA 30342
- East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church
2651 N Church Street
East Point, GA 30344
- East Roswell Library*
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, GA 30076
- Elections Hub**
5600 Campbellton Fairburn Road
Union City, GA 30213
- Etris-Darnell Community
Recreation Center
5285 Lakeside Drive
Union City, GA 30291
- Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade
3665 Cascade Road
South Fulton, GA 30331
- Fairburn Annex
40 Washington Street
Fairburn, GA 30213
- Flipper Temple AME Church
580 Atlanta Student Movement Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
- Fulton County Customer Service Center at Maxwell Road
11575 Maxwell Road
Roswell, GA 30009
- Fulton County Government Center**
130 Peachtree Street SW Suite 2186
Atlanta, GA 30303
- Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton
4055 Flat Shoals Road
South Fulton, GA 30291
- Grant Park Recreation Center
537 Park Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
- Heritage Hall at Sandy Springs
6110 Blue Stone Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
- High Museum of Arts
1280 Peachtree Street NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
- Hugh C. Conley Recreation Center
3636 College Street
College Park, GA 30337
- Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce De Leon
980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
- Johns Creek Environmental Campus
8100 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, GA 30022
- Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta
1463 Pryor Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
- Metropolitan Library
1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
- Milton Community Center
1785 Dinsmore Road
Milton, GA 30004
- Milton Library
855 Mayfield Road
Milton, GA 30009
- North Fulton Service Center**
7741 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
- Northeast Spruill Oaks Library
9560 Spruill Road
Johns Creek, GA 30022
- Northside Library
3295 Northside Parkway NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
- Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing
2489 Perry Boulevard NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
- Palmetto Library
9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway
Palmetto, GA 30268
- Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library
5090 Abbotts Bridge Road
Johns Creek, GA 30005
- Roswell Library
115 Norcross Street
Roswell, GA 30075
- Sandy Springs Library*
395 Mount Vernon Highway
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
- South Fulton Service Center**
5600 Stonewall Tell Road
South Fulton, GA 30349
- Southwest Arts Center
915 New Hope Road SW
South Fulton, GA 30331
- Welcome All Recreation Center
4255 Will Lee Road
South Fulton, GA 30349
- Wolf Creek Library*
3100 Enon Road
South Fulton, GA 30331