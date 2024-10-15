Early Voting Starts Today In Georgia: Here’s What You Should Know

Early voting begins today in the state of Georgia. From now until Nov. 1, registered voters can cast their vote at select locations in their county.

To find your voter location, visit My Voter Page and search name and address of your voting precinct.

VP Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will both visit Georgia this week to push for voters. During the 2020 Election, President Joe Biden won the state by less than 12,000 votes. Trump is currently facing state and federal criminal charges in an alleged attempt to overturn the results in Georgia.

Early voting locations in Fulton County are below:

Adams Park Library

2231 Campbellton Road SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

2231 Campbellton Road SW Atlanta, GA 30311 Alpharetta Library*

10 Park Plaza

Alpharetta, GA 30009

10 Park Plaza Alpharetta, GA 30009 Buckhead Library*

269 Buckhead Avenue NE

Atlanta, GA 30305

269 Buckhead Avenue NE Atlanta, GA 30305 C.T. Martin Recreation Center*

3201 M.L.K. Jr Drive SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

3201 M.L.K. Jr Drive SW Atlanta, GA 30311 Chastain Park Recreation Center

140 Chastain Park Avenue NW

Atlanta, GA 30342

140 Chastain Park Avenue NW Atlanta, GA 30342 East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church

2651 N Church Street

East Point, GA 30344

2651 N Church Street East Point, GA 30344 East Roswell Library*

2301 Holcomb Bridge Road

Roswell, GA 30076

2301 Holcomb Bridge Road Roswell, GA 30076 Elections Hub**

5600 Campbellton Fairburn Road

Union City, GA 30213

5600 Campbellton Fairburn Road Union City, GA 30213 Etris-Darnell Community

Recreation Center

5285 Lakeside Drive

Union City, GA 30291

Recreation Center 5285 Lakeside Drive Union City, GA 30291 Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade

3665 Cascade Road

South Fulton, GA 30331

3665 Cascade Road South Fulton, GA 30331 Fairburn Annex

40 Washington Street

Fairburn, GA 30213

40 Washington Street Fairburn, GA 30213 Flipper Temple AME Church

580 Atlanta Student Movement Blvd SW

Atlanta, GA 30314

580 Atlanta Student Movement Blvd SW Atlanta, GA 30314 Fulton County Customer Service Center at Maxwell Road

11575 Maxwell Road

Roswell, GA 30009

11575 Maxwell Road Roswell, GA 30009 Fulton County Government Center**

130 Peachtree Street SW Suite 2186

Atlanta, GA 30303

130 Peachtree Street SW Suite 2186 Atlanta, GA 30303 Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton

4055 Flat Shoals Road

South Fulton, GA 30291

4055 Flat Shoals Road South Fulton, GA 30291 Grant Park Recreation Center

537 Park Avenue SE

Atlanta, GA 30312

537 Park Avenue SE Atlanta, GA 30312 Heritage Hall at Sandy Springs

6110 Blue Stone Road

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

6110 Blue Stone Road Sandy Springs, GA 30328 High Museum of Arts

1280 Peachtree Street NE

Atlanta, GA 30309

1280 Peachtree Street NE Atlanta, GA 30309 Hugh C. Conley Recreation Center

3636 College Street

College Park, GA 30337

3636 College Street College Park, GA 30337 Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce De Leon

980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE

Atlanta, GA 30306

980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE Atlanta, GA 30306 Johns Creek Environmental Campus

8100 Holcomb Bridge Road

Roswell, GA 30022

8100 Holcomb Bridge Road Roswell, GA 30022 Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta

1463 Pryor Road SW

Atlanta, GA 30315

1463 Pryor Road SW Atlanta, GA 30315 Metropolitan Library

1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW

Atlanta, GA 30310

1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW Atlanta, GA 30310 Milton Community Center

1785 Dinsmore Road

Milton, GA 30004

1785 Dinsmore Road Milton, GA 30004 Milton Library

855 Mayfield Road

Milton, GA 30009

855 Mayfield Road Milton, GA 30009 North Fulton Service Center**

7741 Roswell Road

Sandy Springs, GA 30350

7741 Roswell Road Sandy Springs, GA 30350 Northeast Spruill Oaks Library

9560 Spruill Road

Johns Creek, GA 30022

9560 Spruill Road Johns Creek, GA 30022 Northside Library

3295 Northside Parkway NW

Atlanta, GA 30327

3295 Northside Parkway NW Atlanta, GA 30327 Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing

2489 Perry Boulevard NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

2489 Perry Boulevard NW Atlanta, GA 30318 Palmetto Library

9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway

Palmetto, GA 30268

9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway Palmetto, GA 30268 Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library

5090 Abbotts Bridge Road

Johns Creek, GA 30005

5090 Abbotts Bridge Road Johns Creek, GA 30005 Roswell Library

115 Norcross Street

Roswell, GA 30075

115 Norcross Street Roswell, GA 30075 Sandy Springs Library*

395 Mount Vernon Highway

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

395 Mount Vernon Highway Sandy Springs, GA 30328 South Fulton Service Center**

5600 Stonewall Tell Road

South Fulton, GA 30349

5600 Stonewall Tell Road South Fulton, GA 30349 Southwest Arts Center

915 New Hope Road SW

South Fulton, GA 30331

915 New Hope Road SW South Fulton, GA 30331 Welcome All Recreation Center

4255 Will Lee Road

South Fulton, GA 30349

4255 Will Lee Road South Fulton, GA 30349 Wolf Creek Library*

3100 Enon Road

South Fulton, GA 30331

About Post Author