Charlamagne Tha God To Host Conversation With VP Kamala Harris

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

25 days before the 2024 presidential election, Charlamagne Tha God is set to have a conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris. The co-host of The Breakfast Club announced on Friday, October 11, that he will sit down with the Democratic nominee in a live event titled We The People: An Audio Town Hall with Kamala Harris.

Broadcasting live from Detroit on Tuesday, October 15, the town hall promises an in-depth discussion about key issues that could shape the future of the nation. Vice President Harris will also respond to questions from voters across the country, giving everyday citizens a platform to voice their concerns ahead of one of the most pivotal elections in U.S. history.

“Our listeners are deeply passionate,” Charlamagne said, reflecting on the importance of amplifying local voices. “I want the people of Detroit and voters in key battleground states to get the opportunity to ask Vice President Harris their questions. There are serious issues on the table, and who we choose to lead this country will determine its future.”

Listeners can submit their questions for Vice President Harris by downloading the iHeartRadio app and using the Talk Back function. After selecting their favorite iHeartRadio station, they can simply click the microphone icon, record their question, and hit “send.”

The event will be broadcast nationwide exclusively on iHeartRadio, starting at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam)

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app, or tune in below to listen live.

 

