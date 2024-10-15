Atlanta Hawks Celebrate Jr. NBA Week With Two Basketball Clinics Impacting Over 100 Kids

In celebration of the 10th annual Jr. NBA Week, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy hosted a Lady Ballers Youth Basketball Clinic powered by Google Cloud and a Jr. Hawks Youth Basketball Clinic. Both clinics took place at Northside Youth Organization and welcomed a total of more than 100 kids. These kids received the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of basketball, explored the dynamic crossroads of science and teach and developed meaningful life skills.

“We are excited to welcome back our Lady Ballers Clinic, in collaboration with Google Cloud, along with our Jr. Hawks Clinic for another year,” said Jon Babul, Vice President of Basketball Programs and Community Impact for the Atlanta Hawks. “Through these clinics, we strive to create an enjoyable and unforgettable experience for each participant while imparting valuable life lessons. Our goal is to empower these young athletes not just in their basketball skills, but also in their personal growth, equipping them with the tools they need to succeed.”

The Lady Ballers Youth Basketball Clinic, in collaboration with Google Cloud, brought together Atlanta Hawks Youth Development Coaches, staff, and Google volunteers to provide comprehensive coaching and instruction to participants. The event offered girls a unique opportunity to enhance their basketball skills through a variety of specialized on-court drills, including shooting, rebounding, ball handling, agility, defense, and passing. Throughout the clinic, Hawks Basketball Academy coaches and dedicated volunteers actively engaged with the girls, facilitating basketball contests and hands-on instruction that fueled their development and passion for the sport. Ultimately, the clinic combined high-level athletic training with inspirational STEM activities, including building and creating a Pixel Art Lightbox, empowering young athletes to excel both on and off the court.

Following the Lady Ballers Clinic, the Hawks Basketball Academy hosted the Jr. Hawks Youth Basketball Clinic, which welcomed young boys of all skill levels, providing them with professional instruction. The clinic focused on the development of fundamental skills through group and individual skill instruction and 3-on-3 play while instilling core values such as hard work, respect, sportsmanship and teamwork. These dynamic training activities were designed to cultivate participants’ skills and deepen their understanding of the game. Additionally, attendees at both clinics were treated to special prizes and giveaways, including a t-shirt, sling bag, and water bottle, adding to the excitement of their basketball experience.

In addition to hosting the basketball clinics, the Hawks further celebrated Jr. NBA Week by gifting 50 Special Olympics Basketball coaches and players free entry into this year’s Hawks Open Practice that took place on Sunday at the award-winning State Farm Arena. Later tonight, during the Hawks’ second home preseason game against Philadelphia, the Hawks Basketball Academy will also be hosting the BlazeSports Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball Scrimmage at halftime, where 20 athletes and coaches will be participating in a fun and exciting matchup for fans to enjoy.

