Harris Releases New Economic Agenda Aimed At Uplifting Black Men

Photo: Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris has released an opportunity agenda directly aimed at helping uplift Black men.

On Monday (October 14), Harris’ campaign laid out an agenda focused on Black men in an effort to help provide them with “the tools to thrive: to buy a home, provide for our families, start a business and build wealth,” campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said per The Hill.

Harris proposed providing 1 million fully forgivable loans of up to $20,000 to Black entrepreneurs who have historically faced obstacles when starting a business. Her plan also involves a National Health Equity Initiative aimed at addressing diseases that disproportionally affect Black men, including sickle cell disease, diabetes, and prostate cancer.

In the agenda, Harris outlines a plan to legalize recreational marijuana and create opportunities for Black Americans to succeed in the industry. The Democratic nominee also plans to create education, training, and mentorship programs to help Black men get jobs in other high-demand industries like teaching.

To protect Black men who are invested in cryptocurrency and other digital assets, Harris’ campaign said it would push for a regulatory framework in the industry.

“She knows that Black men have long felt that too often their voice in our political process has gone unheard and that there is so much untapped ambition and leadership within the Black male community,” the campaign said in a statement.

As Harris continues to appeal to Black voters, the vice president is traveling to Detroit this week for an event with Charlamagne Tha God and to meet with Black entrepreneurs.