Annual ATL Has Something To Say HBCU All-Stars Challenge Features Howard, Tennessee State, Clark Atlanta, Tuskegee, Shaw, And Fayetteville State

ATL Has Something to Say HBCU All-Stars Challenge is more than a basketball game; it is a HBCU cultural experience that amplifies the Best in Black College Basketball on a national and global platform, celebrating Black history and Black excellence. The event brings together HBCU alumni, fans, and supporters for a complete HBCU experience including a HBCU All-Stars college admissions and scholarship fair, local bands, cheerleaders, dance teams, Divine Nine fraternities and sororities, Black business showcase, community outreach, the power of HBCU sports, and much more.

The annual ATL Has Something to Say HBCU All-Stars Challenge is an amazing platform to tip-off the 2024-2025 basketball season with three premier HBCU games featuring six NCAA Division I & II basketball teams (Howard, Tennessee State, Clark Atlanta, Tuskegee, Shaw, and Fayetteville State).

Howard and Tennessee State will play at Georgia State University Convocation Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, November 13 starting at 7 p.m. EST. Clark Atlanta University is the site for two matchups on Saturday, November 16.

Clark Atlanta University’s L.S. Epps Gymnasium is the host site of Tuskegee University vs Fayetteville State at 3 p.m.; Clark Atlanta vs. Shaw University starts at 5:00 p.m. EST.

“We are making history once again with the HBCU All-Stars Basketball Movement and look forward to hosting another first-class event in two different locations, with some of the best HBCU basketball programs representing the MEAC, OVC, CIAA, and SIAC,” said Travis L. Williams, HBCU All-Stars, LLC Founder/CEO. “These outstanding games will have sell-out crowds, players, and coaches who have demonstrated a high level of talent, hard work, commitment, coaching, competition, and winning in college basketball. We have this premier local, regional, national platform and global stage to tip-off the 2024-25 basketball season in our great city of Atlanta and show the world HBCUs matter. In addition, there will be so many of our 2025 San Antonio HBCU All-Star Game during Final Four Weekend “watch list players” participating in this event and competing to be selected as one of the top 24 HBCU All-Stars.”

The ATL Has Something to Say HBCU All-Stars Challenge will continue magnifying community outreach and initiatives, financial commitment, resources, and love for HBCUs, prospective high school students interested in attending HBCUs, current students, student-athletes, and academic scholarships, and celebrate Black History, Black Excellence, and Black Cultural Experiences.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., HBCU All-Stars, LLC has provided unprecedented exposure, access, recognition, opportunities, resources, and results for proud, prestigious, and tradition-rich Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), hardworking, talented, ambitious, and deserving students, student-athletes and brilliant coaches through sports marketing, events, and media on a national and global stage. Along with its mission to advocate, educate, mentor, and invest in all HBCUs, students, and coaches the company made history the past three years and launched the annual HBCU All-Star Game and ancillary experiences surrounding the games. These historical endeavors and game-changing events included HBCU All-Stars welcome affairs and mixers, awards and community leaders receptions, social justice and civil rights panel discussions, college admissions fairs, community outreach and engagement, legacy court dedication, youth basketball clinics, NBA, G-League, International pro day combine, internship programs, vendor and sponsorship opportunities supporting Black-owned businesses.

Academic scholarship awards for prospective high school students interested in attending HBCUs, and current HBCU students in need of financial assistance have also been provided. In November 2022 and 2023, HBCU All-Stars LLC founded ATL Has Something to Say HBCU All-Stars Challenge at Morehouse College Forbes Arena featuring some of the best teams from the four premier black college conferences MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, and SIAC. In June 2024, HBCU All-Stars launched the first ever HBCU All-Stars International Tour to Paris during the Olympics year and participated in the Quai 54, the world’s largest streetball tournament championship sponsored by the Jordan Brand, and friendly exhibition games and tournament.