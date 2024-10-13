Wanda Smith, Legendary V-103 Radio Host, Has Passed At 59

Wand Smith, the long-time radio host at V-103 and comedian, has passed at 59. On Oct. 13, V-103 released a statement confirming Smith’s passing.

Smith began her career at V-103 in 1998 and worked with host Frank Ski until 2013. She would work for Ryan Cameron from 2013 through 2017 before returning to work with Ski in 2018.

For 30 years, Smith also hosted shows at Uptown Comedy Corner and Atlanta Comedy Theater.

V-103 SVP & Market Manager, Rick Caffey, released the following statement. “Our hearts are weighing heavier today as we grieve the loss of our beloved Wanda Smith, someone who always made us smile and who was a big part of V-103 for years. We extend our deepest prayers and condolences to her family. In her role at V-103, dating back to 2006, Wanda Smith brought so much joy and care servicing the Atlanta community. Wanda’s impact touched lives beyond making us laugh… Many times she championed efforts behind the scenes to make a difference in the lives of those who were without. Rest In Peace Wanda, as You take your place among the Stars. We will Miss You.”

About Post Author