The Atlanta Cluster Of The Links, Incorporated Hosts ‘Link Up The Vote’ Rolling Rally Car Caravan

With their “Link Up the Vote” rolling rally car caravan on Sunday, Oct. 6, the Atlanta Cluster of the Links, Incorporated set out to make a big impact on voter registration and activation, and they did! With 60 participants riding in 30 cars, they fanned out across the city of Atlanta and South Fulton driving through communities which experienced low voter turnout in the 2023 national election. Starting at the H.E. Holmes MARTA station in NW Atlanta, they embarked on three routes through neighborhoods and business districts from the West End to downtown Atlanta to Greenbriar Mall and more, making stops to distribute voter information and encouraging community members to register and to vote. Each route was led by a billboard truck playing music and displaying voting information, followed by nine or more cars decorated with voting information, driven by members of the Atlanta Cluster of the Links, Incorporated and friends who were enthusiastically honking their horns, waving, and engaging with residents.

Marci McKenna, President of the Atlanta Chapter of the Links, Incorporated, the lead organizing chapter, said, “We know Georgia is very important in this, and every, election, and Atlanta is a major part of that. So, we want to motivate our communities to get out and vote.” The nonpartisan event was a collaboration between the Fulton County Department of Registrations and Elections and the Atlanta Cluster of the Links, Incorporated. The Atlanta Cluster of the Links, Incorporated consists of the following chapters: Atlanta (GA) Chapter, Dogwood City (GA) Chapter, Magnolia (GA) Chapter, Azalea City (GA) Chapter, Buckhead/Cascade City (GA) Chapter, and the Camellia Rose (GA) Chapter.

The event was part of the Link Up the Vote campaign of the national office of The Links, Incorporated. which is dedicated to fostering social action and empowering communities across the nation through education, advocacy, and strategic initiatives. Its mission is to ensure equitable access to the voting process, amplify underrepresented voices of African Americans, the African diaspora, and cultivate a culture of informed and active citizenship within the framework of The Links, Incorporated’s commitment to service, friendship, and the betterment of our society. This event is one of many Link Up The Vote activities conducted by the various Atlanta chapters. Other activities included numerous voter registrations, phone banking, letter writing campaigns, hosting candidate forums, and more.

Marci McKenna(l), and Candace Byrd (r) of the Atlanta (GA)Chapter of the Links, Incorporated, pose with LaShandra Little, Fulton County Voter Registration and Outreach Manager(center) at the Fulton County Registration bus, stationed at the Lindsay Street Baptist Church. Photo by Shirley H. Coleman

With cluster members sharing videos online and community members sharing their own videos of the festive car caravan, along with a pre-planned social media campaign, plus local TV coverage, the organization knows that the impact of their call to action has spread far beyond the actual event. They urge anyone who needs voter information to visit www.fultonelections.com or call (404) 612-4000 to check your voter status and make your plan to vote.

The Links, Incorporated (“The Links”) is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations. Dedicated to a mission of service and friendship, its members consist of 17,000 professional women of color in 299 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the

Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the United Kingdom. The Links’ members regularly contribute more than 1,000,000 documented service hours in their respective communities annually.

