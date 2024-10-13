Bath & Body Works Apologizes For Candle Depicting KKK Hood-Like Design

Photo: Getty Images

Bath & Body Works is facing backlash after social media users said the packaging for its new winter candle resembles hoods worn by the Ku Klux Klan.

Earlier this week, photos of the Bath & Body Works winter candle “Snowed In” went viral on social media. The packaging features a snowflake design against a red backdrop that social media users quickly compared to the pointed tops and eye hole cutouts found on KKK hoods.

Critics called for the product to be pulled from shelves and for those behind the packaging to be fired.

I remember this and it smells good. @bathbodyworks did an awful marketing strategy. It doesn’t look like a snowflake. Someone has some explaining to do. I don’t buy klandles. pic.twitter.com/PDcozlauQn — #WeWontGoBack (@RRD1913) October 11, 2024

“@bathbodyworks Your lack of diversity in the workplace shows exactly why the candle got approval. No one black, Hispanic works there? Smh,” one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote.

“How would you not know that the image and the design does not reflect that amongst the worst of hatred ‘Klu Klux Klan?’ Accountability,” another user tweeted.

Amid backlash over the candle, Bath & Body Works issued an apology, saying they are in the process of removing the item from stores.

“We are committed to listening to our teams and customers and committed to fixing any mistakes we make—even those that are unintentional like this one. We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and [are] evaluating our process [going] forward,” Bath & Body Works said in a statement, per TMZ.