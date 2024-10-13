ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit Marks 5-Year Milestone In Atlanta

The 2024 ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit marked a major five-year milestone in its hometown of Atlanta. This year’s summit brought together the culture-shifters, future disruptors, and innovators redefining power, pushing boundaries, and creating spaces where their voices are at the forefront. From social activism to entrepreneurship, this summit embodied the future led by young, unapologetic Black girls and women.

Hosted by radio personality MiAsia Symone, with sounds from Hourglass, the day was rooted in empowerment, creativity, and candid conversations. Here’s what went down:

Serena Page, the definition of a boss, made her first solo appearance since capturing the hearts of her fanbase as the Season 6 winner of Love Island . Dropping gems on leadership and how to show up in spaces not always made for us, Serena left the audience feeling seen, heard, and ready to level up.

Amber Riley, Reyna Roberts, and Lady London brought a fireside chat that was both raw and inspiring. They shared how they've navigated the entertainment industry while staying true to themselves, balancing fame, art, and self-care. When asked what she enjoyed most about this year's Summit, Lady London shared,"Of course, seeing and interacting with the young girls attending…It's always so refreshing to hear perspective from the future leaders and playmakers and cultivating spaces for them that we may not have had access to."

