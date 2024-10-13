ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit Marks 5-Year Milestone In Atlanta

The 2024 ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit marked a major five-year milestone in its hometown of Atlanta. This year’s summit brought together the culture-shifters, future disruptors, and innovators redefining power, pushing boundaries, and creating spaces where their voices are at the forefront. From social activism to entrepreneurship, this summit embodied the future led by young, unapologetic Black girls and women.
Hosted by radio personality MiAsia Symone, with sounds from Hourglass, the day was rooted in empowerment, creativity, and candid conversations. Here’s what went down:
- Serena Page, the definition of a boss, made her first solo appearance since capturing the hearts of her fanbase as the Season 6 winner of Love Island. Dropping gems on leadership and how to show up in spaces not always made for us, Serena left the audience feeling seen, heard, and ready to level up.
- Amber Riley, Reyna Roberts, and Lady London brought a fireside chat that was both raw and inspiring. They shared how they’ve navigated the entertainment industry while staying true to themselves, balancing fame, art, and self-care. When asked what she enjoyed most about this year’s Summit, Lady London shared,“Of course, seeing and interacting with the young girls attending…It’s always so refreshing to hear perspective from the future leaders and playmakers and cultivating spaces for them that we may not have had access to.”
- Lynae Vanee and Yolanda Renee King sparked an engaging conversation with On the Ballot, encouraging young voters to not just participate but to shape political narratives. With a growing number of young Black women leading movements and making their voices heard at the polls, this conversation emphasized the role of political engagement in shaping cultural outcomes.
- Rechelle Dennis, Sophia Dennis, Malik McIntyre, Deandre Brown, and Raymonte Cole showed how today’s Black Gen-Z entrepreneurs are redefining success with the Partner in Prime series, showing how today’s Black Gen-Z entrepreneurs are redefining success. The discussion focused on building businesses while cultivating personal relationships, reflecting the importance of personal and professional growth.
- Haile Rose, Raven Tracy, Kayla Nicole, and Alicia Scott highlighted the rise of social media as a platform for turning personal brands into impactful businesses. For Black Gen-Z women, who are consistently using their platforms to advocate, educate, and inspire, this session was a masterclass in monetizing authenticity.
- Architects of the Next Era, presented by AT&T with Kaylin Strahan, Kamina Griffin and Jaz Turner, showcased HBCU changemakers who are using their creative passions to influence culture. From fashion to the arts, this conversation reflected how Black Gen-Z women are harnessing their creativity to spark meaningful change across industries, reflecting their influence on mainstream and subcultures alike.
- Laila! ended the day on a high-note – literally! The multi-hyphenate singer and producer provided a perfect wrap-up to a day all about empowerment and self-expression with a performance filled with hits from her debut project.
