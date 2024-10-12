New Film ‘Greenwood Rising: The Rise of Black Wall Street’ Captures Rise Of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street

“Greenwood Rising: The Rise of Black Wall Street,” a Fawesome original feature film, premiered on Oct. 11. The biographical drama captures the epic rise of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street, brought to life through the inspiring true story of visionary entrepreneur O.W. Gurley.

Starring Darius McCrary, best known for his iconic role as Eddie Winslow in Family Matters, Greenwood Rising: The Rise of Black Wall Street is a cinematic journey through one of the most remarkable chapters in American history. The film tells the story of how O.W. Gurley, fueled by ambition and resilience, transformed the Greenwood District into a flourishing hub of Black-owned businesses—a place that became a symbol of Black excellence and economic power.

Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder of Future Today, Fawesome’s parent company said, “Fawesome Original’s Greenwood Rising: The Rise of Black Wall Street brings a prolific story of grit and determination in the face of adversity. As a minority-owned ad-supported CTV publisher, Future Today is committed to providing diverse stories, actors and directors a platform to be seen, heard, and celebrated.”

Directed by Aaron L. Williams and produced by Williams and Joshua K. Carpenter, along with Executive Producers Vikrant Mathur and Alok Ranjan, the film’s cast includes Fatima Marie as Emma Gurley, Orlando Eric Street as J.B. Stradford, and Larry Guidry as Tobias.

“Fawesome was the ideal platform to share this powerful story with the world, and the actors truly breathed life into the narrative,” said Aaron L. Williams, director, writer and producer of the film. “We believe Fawesome’s audiences will be captivated by the stunning performances and compelling storyline, and we’re excited to continue bringing more untold stories to light.”

Greenwood Rising: The Rise of Black Wall Street tells the untold true story of O.W. Gurley, his wife Emma, and their rise from humble beginnings. Together, they embark on a love-filled journey through one of the most adventurous chapters of Black history, overcoming racism and unjust laws to build the thriving community that became known as Black Wall Street.

Set in the late 1800s, Greenwood Rising features a soundtrack that blends jazz from the era with modern urban beats—from hip hop club bangers to smooth R&B hits. The music brings O.W. and Emma’s adventure to life, moving audiences in their seats with every beat, making their journey feel as alive and relevant as ever.

Greenwood Rising showcases the triumphs and struggles of a couple whose determination turned what seemed like an impossible dream into one of the greatest moments in Black history. Their fight for justice, rooted in Black excellence, created a legacy that stands as a powerful symbol of what Black communities can achieve, even when the odds are stacked against them.

