Milestone Achieved For Atlanta-Based Black Businesswomen’s Conference

Atlanta Business League Celebrates 40th Annual Super Tuesday Event (October 10, 2024, Atlanta, GA) — October is significant for hundreds of Black women business owners and professionals in the Atlanta area. For the past 40 years, the Atlanta Business League has celebrated their achievements by hosting a day-long conference designed for learning and networking.

On October 15th, the Super Tuesday event will kick off at 8:00 a.m. with the Women of Vision (WOV) breakfast. This year, the Honorable Stacey Abrams, former Georgia Democratic minority leader and current endowed chair professor at Howard University, along with Mrs. Azira G. Hill, founder of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s Talent Development Program, will be inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame. The induction will feature a live fireside chat led by former Atlanta first lady Valerie Jackson. The WOV breakfast has been a staple for twenty-seven years, honoring an elite group of 100 Black women business leaders and professionals known as Women of Influence.

This year’s Super Tuesday theme is “One Great Day: The Ballot, the Book, and the Buck,” focusing on how attendees can leverage these elements to achieve their goals.

Morning Workshops will cover essential topics such as:

Bridging the Gap: Understanding the mutual benefits of mentoring.

The Business of Sports and Entertainment: Advocating for increased minority participation in these industries.

Telling Our Story: Strategies to combat stereotypes and enhance representation.

Late-Morning Workshops will include:

Generational Wealth: Insights on building a lasting legacy.

Evolving with Technology: Tailoring AI to business needs.

Finding Your Path: Guidance for new entrepreneurs.

The day will culminate in the 40th Annual Super Tuesday Luncheon, where Regenia Sanders (Managing Partner, Ernst & Young), Chloe Barzey (Atlanta Office Managing Director, Accenture), and Tiffany Burns (Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company’s Atlanta Office) will receive the Lottie H. Watkins Female First Award. This award honors trailblazing women who have shattered barriers in their fields, and all three honorees are the first Black women to hold their respective positions.

The Atlanta Business League will reveal its Woman of the Year during the luncheon. This year’s nominees include:

Monica Coleman from Stanley’s Cigar Lounge

Jeanie Hunter from Synergy Development

Kelsi Queen-Robinson from EGM Services, Inc.

Rassalyn Rawls-Uter from Xclusive Hair Studio

The honored Woman of the Year will receive one of the following business packages sponsored by Norfolk Southern:

Media Package Makeover

Advertising package with WCLK 91.9 Radio

Everything Disc Assessments for the company

4-hour LEGO SERIOUS PLAY Methodology Team Building Session

Notably, this year’s conference coincides with the first day of early voting in Georgia. It will conclude with a vital session on the significance of the upcoming November election. Discussions will address issues such as misinformation and voter disenfranchisement.

This is the largest continuously operating conference for Black women business owners and professionals in the country,” stated Leona Barr-Davenport, president & CEO of the Atlanta Business League. “Our success and high turnout speak volumes about the community we serve.”

The 40th Annual Super Tuesday Conference will be held at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. For more details about the event schedule and participants, please reach out to the contacts listed in this press release.

