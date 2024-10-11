Met Gala names all Black men co-chairs for first time in history

Photo: Getty Images

For the first time in Met Gala history, all the co-chairs for fashion’s biggest day will be Black men.

On Wednesday (October 9), the Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed the theme and star-studded lineup of co-chairs for this year’s Gala, per Vogue.

The Costume Institute is set to present an exhibition titled “Tailoring Black Style,” drawing inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 text “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.” The exhibit will feature garments, paintings, and photographs that “explore the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism,” according to Vogue.

2025 Met Gala co-chairs include actor Colman Domingo, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, and musicians A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams. LeBron James, who will be a first-time attendee of the Met Gala, will also serve as an honorary co-chair.

The line-up marks the first time in Met Gala History that all the co-chairs are Black men.

This will be Domingo’s second Met Gala appearance, while Williams, Rocky, and Hamilton have regularly appeared at the event. Williams previously served as a co-chair in 2017 for the Met’s “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.”

Anna Wintour will also return to her chair position.

The Costume Institute will present “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” from May 6 to October 26, 2025. The Met Gala’s dress code is scheduled to be revealed in early 2025.