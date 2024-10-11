Black Man Violently Arrested By Cops Who Mistook Him For Suspect: Lawsuit

Photo: Getty Images

A New York grandfather claims he was wrongfully and violently arrested by cops who mistook his identity.

According to ABC7, Tyrone Phifer filed a lawsuit against the Nassau County Police Department, alleging excessive force during a wrongful arrest that cops allegedly tried to cover up.

Phifer’s claims unfolded just days before Christmas in 2021 as he was leaving a foot door’s office in Baldwin. Nassau County Police were looking for a suspect named Leroy when they arrested Phifer, who was the wrong man.

“He kept calling me Leroy and he had his hand on his gun,” Phifer recalled.

Phifer’s attorney said one officer distracted him while another took his belongings as he was pleading with cops. The officers allegedly threw Phifer on the ground and handcuffed him.

In body camera footage of the incident, a punch can be heard.

“I was handcuffed to the gurney until 8:30 that night, to get an appearance ticket,” he said.

Phifer was charged with a misdemeanor of obstructing governmental administration.

“What’s important for you to know is that within 44 seconds of this video they knew that he was not the person they were looking for,” Phifer’s lawyer said.

It took roughly a year for Phifer to clear his name in the court system. He has now filed a $5 million federal lawsuit.

“This is not a joke, this is serious and this happens over and over and over again,” his attorney said.

Phifer’s lawsuit also names the officers involved in the incident and the police commissioner.