Digital Daily

Black Man Violently Arrested By Cops Who Mistook Him For Suspect: Lawsuit

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A New York grandfather claims he was wrongfully and violently arrested by cops who mistook his identity.

According to ABC7, Tyrone Phifer filed a lawsuit against the Nassau County Police Department, alleging excessive force during a wrongful arrest that cops allegedly tried to cover up.

Phifer’s claims unfolded just days before Christmas in 2021 as he was leaving a foot door’s office in Baldwin. Nassau County Police were looking for a suspect named Leroy when they arrested Phifer, who was the wrong man.

“He kept calling me Leroy and he had his hand on his gun,” Phifer recalled.

Phifer’s attorney said one officer distracted him while another took his belongings as he was pleading with cops. The officers allegedly threw Phifer on the ground and handcuffed him.

In body camera footage of the incident, a punch can be heard.

“I was handcuffed to the gurney until 8:30 that night, to get an appearance ticket,” he said.

Phifer was charged with a misdemeanor of obstructing governmental administration.

“What’s important for you to know is that within 44 seconds of this video they knew that he was not the person they were looking for,” Phifer’s lawyer said.

It took roughly a year for Phifer to clear his name in the court system. He has now filed a $5 million federal lawsuit.

“This is not a joke, this is serious and this happens over and over and over again,” his attorney said.

Phifer’s lawsuit also names the officers involved in the incident and the police commissioner.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content