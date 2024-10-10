Atlanta

Keisha Lance Bottoms denied seating at Atlanta restaurant over ‘yoga pants’

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she was again denied seating at another local restaurant over her attire.

In an X, formerly Twitter, post on Wednesday (October 9), Bottoms detailed her recent experience at an Atlanta restaurant which she declined to identify.

The former mayor said a hostess refused to serve her because she was wearing “yoga pants.”

“I was AGAIN told by a hostess that I could not be seated in an Atlanta area restaurant (not the same one as last time) because I had on ‘yoga’ pants, which was supposedly against their “strictly enforced” business casual policy,” Bottoms wrote.

Bottoms said she pointed out to the hostess that there were “patrons, none of whom looked like me, who had on shorts, baseball caps, and flip flops in the restaurant.” She then received an offer from the manager to be seated within an hour “in the not so full restaurant.”

“I did not eat there and am hoping to connect with the owner soon,” Bottoms added.

The incident comes after Bottoms said she was denied seating at the steakhouse chain The Capital Grille at the Perimeter Mall in 2022. The former mayor said she wasn’t naming the restaurant involved in the latest incident due to harassment that resulted from the first incident.

“I’m not sharing the name of the restaurant this time, because I was told the last time I did, people called and threatened the staff. But, I would like to know if others are having this experience,” Bottoms tweeted.

