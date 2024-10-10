Harris Arizona Campaign Office Struck By Gunfire For Third Time In Month

Photo: Getty Images

An Arizona campaign office for Vice President Kamala Harris has again been hit by gunfire.

On Sunday (October 6), Harris’ campaign office, a space also shared by the Democratic Party in Tempe, Arizona, was shot at for the third time in less than a month, per ABC News.

The Tempe Police Department has been investigating the incidents. Police said Sunday’s shooting occurred between midnight and 1 a.m., which is around the same time the previous two incidents unfolded. No one was injured in any of the three shootings.

Amid its investigation, police released a picture of the suspect’s vehicle, saying it’s possibly a 2008-2013 silver Toyota Highlander. Silent Witness is also offering a $1,000 reward “for any information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the suspect(s) involved in this crime.”

Harris’ Arizona campaign office was initially shot at on September 16. Police said the incident appeared to involve a BB or pellet gun and caused “criminal damage.” The second shooting occurred on September 23 after which police said they were taking “additional measures… to ensure the safety of staff and others in the area.” A motive for the shootings hasn’t been determined.

Harris is scheduled to appear at a rally in Arizona on Thursday (October 10). The Democratic nominee’s running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, was in Arizona on Wednesday (October 9).