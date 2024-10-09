Resounding Start For Risacher: Atlanta Hawks Rookie Shows Promise With Preseason Debut

When the Atlanta Hawks drafted Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, some sports critics and fans were indifferent about the choice. Because Risarcher spent most of his youth playing overseas and not in the American media spotlight, most had yet to see him play. But the skepticism over Risarcher being the No. 1 pick may have been put to rest after his preseason debut.

On Oct. 8, the Hawks faced off against the Indianapolis Pacers at State Farm Arena in Atlanta during the first preseason game of 2024-25. Risarcher, who came off the bench, made several spectacular plays and led the Hawks to a 131-130 victory.

With his first NBA basket, Risarcher dodged two Pacer players with a Euro-step move for a lay-up. He would also show off his passing skills by throwing a pass threw his legs to connect with a trailing Clint Capela who scored. Risarcher would also dunk on a Pacers player and show his shooting range by connecting on three three-pointers.

Risarcher would finish the game by scoring 18 points.

“I was super excited for the game,” Risarcher said following the game. “This whole process you know, training camp and everything, that was the start of something great I think, yeah I was super excited and I am glad that it went well.”

Hawks star Trae Young discussed the rookie’s debut in the post-game press conference.

“He shot the ball really well and has a great feel for the game,” Young said. “He can make the right reads, obviously, he is going to make some turnovers and make some mistakes, but he is going to have a hell of a career.”

Along with Risarcher’s 18 points, Jalen Johnson scored 19, and Young added 17.

The Hawks would capture the victory following a buzzer beater from Seth Lundy.

