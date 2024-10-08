Trump-Inspired Abortion Ban Reinstated In Georgia: Why 2024 Election Will Determine The Future Of Women’s Rights

Days after Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney struck down Georgia’s controversial six-week abortion ban, the Georgia State Supreme Court reinstated the ban. Republican Attorney General Chris Carr requested the ban be re-instated.

As a result, most abortions will again be illegal in Georgia after six weeks of pregnancy. The ban was inspired by Donald Trump and Republicans during his first presidential administration. After Trump added three Republican judges to the Supreme Court, it created a 6-3 advantage for Republicans who proceeded to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Women’s rights has been at the center of Election 2024.

“Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr made sure that Georgians will continue to suffer under Trump’s extreme abortion ban that cost Amber Thurman and Candi Miller their lives,” Congresswoman Nikema Williams said in a statement. “They have shown time and again that they will not rest for a moment in their fight to rip away reproductive freedom from Georgians.”

In his review, Judge McBurney wrote, “our higher courts’ interpretations of ‘liberty’ demonstrates that liberty in Georgia includes in its meaning, in its protections, and in its bundle of rights the power of a woman to control her own body, to decide what happens to it and in it, and to reject state interference with her healthcare choices.”

Williams also spoke about Trump being the source of national abortion bans. The potential of another Trump presidency could have a catastrophic impact on the future of women’s rights.

“We must not lose sight of who made this ban possible in the first place: Donald Trump,” Williams said. “Trump has bragged about being “proudly the person responsible” for deadly, draconian abortion bans like Georgia’s, and if we let him back in the White House, he will enact his extreme Project 2025 agenda to ban abortion nationwide. It simply doesn’t have to be this way. There is one way to ensure that women have the fundamental freedom to make decisions about their own bodies and healthcare, and that’s electing Kamala Harris as President.”

In September, VP Kamala Harris traveled to Georgia to speak on the issue of women’s rights.

Harris decided to come to Atlanta after a ProPublica report revealed that two Black women, Amber Thurman and Candi Miller, died after Georgia’s strict abortion ban and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

In her speech, Harris took direct aim at Trump and the damage caused during his first tenure as President.

“We all know how we got here,” Harris said. “When Donald Trump was president, he hand selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would overturn the protections of Roe v. Wade. And as he intended, they did. And now more than 20 states have Trump abortion bans, extremists that have passed laws that criminalize healthcare providers, doctors and nurses, and punish women. In two of those states, they provide for prison for life for healthcare providers, specifically providing reproductive care.”

About Post Author