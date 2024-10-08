54th Annual Atlanta Pride Parade to Feature Spectacular Lineup

The Atlanta Pride Parade will take place on Sunday, October 13, 2024 at noon in Piedmont Park . The parade will be part of the Atlanta Pride Festival, a week-long celebration of LGBTQ+ pride that also includes performances, cultural exhibits, the Pride Car and Motorcycle Show, and the Marketplace. The Marketplace is a free event with over 200 vendor booths, restaurants, and nightlife promotions.

Parade organizers announced the Grand Marshals of the 2024 Atlanta Pride Festival is a roster of remarkable individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Georgia’s LGBTQ+ community and beyond, exemplifying this year’s theme of “United With Pride.”

“We are incredibly honored to have such an extraordinary group standing “United With Pride” this year,” said Chris McCain, Executive Director of Atlanta Pride. “Each Grand Marshal has made significant contributions to the LGBTQ+ community, and their dedication to equality and inclusion is truly inspiring. We look forward to celebrating their achievements and the vibrant diversity of our community at the 2024 Atlanta Pride Festival.”

Your 2024 Grand Marshals are:

Amber Moore

Atlanta Freedom Bands

Dr. Elijah Nicholas

Jorge Estevez

Lost-n-Found Youth

R. Darlene Hudson

Roger Rutkowski

Taylor ALXNDR

In addition to the line-up of celebrated grand marshals, the Pride Parade headliner is global pop sensation Ava Max who’s chart-topping hits and empowering anthems like “Sweet but Psycho,” “Kings and Queens,” and “My Head and My Heart” champion self-expression and individuality. Max’s entire concert can be heard on Power 105.3, Atlanta’s #1 Hit Music Station.

Attendees can look forward to a diverse lineup of entertainers, community activists, and local artists who are all standing “United with Pride.” Atlanta Pride is committed to creating an inclusive and safe environment for all attendees, and this year’s festival will continue to prioritize enhanced accessibility services and safety measures to ensure everyone can enjoy the celebration.

“We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable weekend of pride, unity, and celebration,” added McCain. “Whether you’re a long-time supporter or a first-time attendee, the 2024 Atlanta Pride Festival has something for everyone. This is a moment we can all be ‘United With Pride.'”

Atlanta celebrates three Pride events annually.

