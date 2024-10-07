Prevention is Better Than Cure: Addressing Black Men’s Health

By Keith Dobbins

Atlanta Coordinator for The African American Male Wellness Agency

Through the hustle of daily life comes the story of Brian R. serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of proactive health awareness, especially within the Black community.

A close friend from Ohio, Brian has always been a picture of health, maintaining a slim physique well into his late 40s and early 50s. However, a gradual weight gain went unnoticed until he participated in the Black Men’s Wellness Day and 5K Race in Atlanta.

Encouraged to undergo a series of health screenings, Brian discovered alarming spikes in his wellness numbers, revealing the hidden fragility of his heart. The onsite doctors’ urgent advice led him to seek further medical evaluation, ultimately resulting in life-saving heart bypass surgery.

Brian’s journey underscores not only the critical need for regular health check-ups but also the vital role community events play in fostering awareness and preventive care among Black men. His transformation is a testament to the power of knowledge and the impact of prioritizing health, a message that resonates deeply in discussions about Black men’s health.

In the realm of health and wellness, the mantra “prevention is better than cure” resonates profoundly, especially when we examine the alarming health disparities faced by Black men in the United States.

The statistics are stark: approximately 70% of the diseases that lead to premature death among Black men are preventable. This reality not only underscores the urgent need for proactive health measures but also highlights the critical importance of education and community engagement in fostering a healthier future.

Black men face a significant health crisis, living 12 to 20 years shorter than their White counterparts. The reasons behind this disparity are complex, involving a mix of socioeconomic factors, systemic inequities, and limited access to quality healthcare. Moreover, the statistics surrounding kidney health are particularly troubling. Black men are more than three times as likely to experience kidney failure compared to White Americans.

According to The JAMA Network, Black men in the U.S. have the highest lifetime risk of kidney failure, accounting for 16.6% of all kidney failure patients in 2018, despite representing only 6.4% of the overall U.S. population. These figures are not merely numbers; they represent lives lost and families devastated by preventable conditions.

As a healthcare advocate, it is my mission to provide access to health resources for Black men, a demographic that has historically been underserved and overlooked. Education is paramount in this mission. By equipping our communities with knowledge about health risks, preventive measures, and available healthcare resources, we empower individuals to take control of their health.

Understanding the link between education and activation is crucial; informed individuals are more likely to engage in preventive health behaviors, seek regular check-ups, and adhere to treatment protocols.

Preventive health measures can significantly reduce the incidence of diseases that disproportionately affect Black men. Regular screenings for hypertension, diabetes, and kidney disease can catch health issues early, when they are most manageable.

Additionally, lifestyle changes such as improved diet, increased physical activity, and smoking cessation can dramatically lower the risk of chronic diseases. Yet, many Black men are unaware of these risks or lack the resources to make these changes.

To combat these disparities, we must foster a culture of health within our communities. This can be achieved through targeted health education programs that address the specific needs and concerns of Black men.

Community health workshops, partnerships with local organizations, and outreach initiatives can help disseminate vital health information. Moreover, we should promote the importance of regular healthcare visits and encourage discussions about health within families and social circles.

The health disparities faced by Black men are a pressing public health issue that demands our attention and action. Preventable diseases continue to claim lives, and the statistics are a call to arms for all of us. As we work towards a healthier future, let us remember that prevention is indeed better than cure.

By prioritizing education, improving access to healthcare, and fostering a culture of health within our communities, we can make significant strides in bridging the health gap. Together, we can create a future where Black men not only live longer but live healthier lives, free from the shackles of preventable diseases. The time for action is now! Let us rise to the challenge and ensure that health equity becomes a reality for all.

