Prevention is Better Than Cure: Addressing Black Men’s Health

By Keith Dobbins
Atlanta Coordinator for The African American Male Wellness Agency
Through the hustle of daily life comes the story of Brian R. serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of proactive health awareness, especially within the Black community.
A close friend from Ohio, Brian has always been a picture of health, maintaining a slim physique well into his late 40s and early 50s. However, a gradual weight gain went unnoticed until he participated in the Black Men’s Wellness Day and 5K Race in Atlanta.
Encouraged to undergo a series of health screenings, Brian discovered alarming spikes in his wellness numbers, revealing the hidden fragility of his heart. The onsite doctors’ urgent advice led him to seek further medical evaluation, ultimately resulting in life-saving heart bypass surgery.
Brian’s journey underscores not only the critical need for regular health check-ups but also the vital role community events play in fostering awareness and preventive care among Black men. His transformation is a testament to the power of knowledge and the impact of prioritizing health, a message that resonates deeply in discussions about Black men’s health.
In the realm of health and wellness, the mantra “prevention is better than cure” resonates profoundly, especially when we examine the alarming health disparities faced by Black men in the United States.
The statistics are stark: approximately 70% of the diseases that lead to premature death among Black men are preventable. This reality not only underscores the urgent need for proactive health measures but also highlights the critical importance of education and community engagement in fostering a healthier future.
Black men face a significant health crisis, living 12 to 20 years shorter than their White counterparts. The reasons behind this disparity are complex, involving a mix of socioeconomic factors, systemic inequities, and limited access to quality healthcare. Moreover, the statistics surrounding kidney health are particularly troubling. Black men are more than three times as likely to experience kidney failure compared to White Americans.
According to The JAMA Network, Black men in the U.S. have the highest lifetime risk of kidney failure, accounting for 16.6% of all kidney failure patients in 2018, despite representing only 6.4% of the overall U.S. population. These figures are not merely numbers; they represent lives lost and families devastated by preventable conditions.
Additionally, lifestyle changes such as improved diet, increased physical activity, and smoking cessation can dramatically lower the risk of chronic diseases. Yet, many Black men are unaware of these risks or lack the resources to make these changes.
Community health workshops, partnerships with local organizations, and outreach initiatives can help disseminate vital health information. Moreover, we should promote the importance of regular healthcare visits and encourage discussions about health within families and social circles.
By prioritizing education, improving access to healthcare, and fostering a culture of health within our communities, we can make significant strides in bridging the health gap. Together, we can create a future where Black men not only live longer but live healthier lives, free from the shackles of preventable diseases. The time for action is now! Let us rise to the challenge and ensure that health equity becomes a reality for all.